3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 4/3/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Picks for Today

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There are five games today that start before 4 p.m. ET. Among those early starts, Kyle Tucker is my favorite home run pick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing righty Miles Mikolas, and they bring sky-high upside to the table. LA is listed at -138 odds to go over 5.5 runs, and while you can make a homer case for several guys in their lineup, Tucker is where I land.

In 2025, Tucker posted a .364 wOBA and 43.4% fly-ball rate against righties while Mikolas surrendered a 45.8% fly-ball rate and 1.79 dingers per nine innings to lefties.

It certainly doesn't hurt Tucker's chances that the wind is blowing out to center at 13 MPH.

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Julio Rodriguez was significantly more productive away from pitcher-friendly Seattle last year, and when you add in a date with a meh lefty, this is a good spot for him to leave the yard.

In 2025, J-Rod put up a .385 wOBA on the road, compared to a .294 wOBA at home. Of his 32 jacks, 23 came on the road.

Rodriguez also mashed his way to a 43.3% hard-hit rate versus southpaws, and today, he'll see Reid Detmers, a left-hander who has allowed a 42.0% fly-ball rate to righties over his career.

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Playing at the Athletics' homer-friendly temporary home, the Houston Astros are on my radar -- especially the Astros' right-handed bats. I nearly wrote up Christian Walker (+310), but I'm going to take a stab at Carlos Correa's longer odds.

I'm into Houston's righties because the A's starting pitcher is left-hander Jeffrey Springs. A year ago, Springs struggled to a 4.60 SIERA and 45.8% fly-ball rate. Right-handed hitters got to him for 1.66 homers per nine, and he gave up 1.86 dingers per nine at home.

Correa is trying to bounce back following a down 2025 campaign, and he's off to a good start, recording a .380 expected wOBA over his first 30 plate appearances. Even in a meh 2025 season, he registered a .345 wOBA and 41.0% hard-hit rate against southpaws.

Dig into today's best MLB prop bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.