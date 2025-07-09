3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/9/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Pete Alonso smashed a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning of last night's win over the Baltimore Orioles. It marked his 74th and 75th RBIs of the season -- good for the third-most in MLB.

The New York Mets will take on the struggling Tomoyuki Sugano tonight, which puts me on Alonso's RBI prop at +105 odds.

Sugano heads into this one with a 4.44 ERA and threatening underlying marks, including a 5.75 expected ERA, 4.65 SIERA, and 14.4% strikeout rate. He got cooked for a combined 13 ER and 5 HR across his last two starts.

The northpaw surrenders a .448 SLG, 42.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.40 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchup. Alonso, meanwhile, shows reverse splits. He's churned out a .313 BA, .266 ISO, and 176 wRC+ against RHP this season.

Batting cleanup, Alonso is in a prime spot to knock in a run tonight. It doesn't hurt that lefties Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto precede him in the batting order.

The Boston Red Sox have enjoyed hosting the Colorado Rockies. They've put up 19 runs through the two games this series and will get one final swing tonight, this time against Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela enters with a 6.57 ERA, 6.60 expected ERA, 5.00 xFIP, and 5.13 SIERA. His 6.60 xERA is the worst in MLB among starters who have tossed 85-plus innings. He's been even worse away from Coors, sporting a 5.81 xFIP and allowing 1.70 home runs per nine innings on a mere 8.2% strikeout rate at visiting venues.

We can look for northpaw-killer Wilyer Abreu to take advantage of the friendly matchup.

Abreu has notched 14 RBIs across his last seven games, recording at least one in all but one of those contests. For the season, the lefty is torching righties with a .257 ISO and 51.9% fly-ball rate. He's generating a .304 BA, 93.8% medium-to-hard contact rate, and just a 4.0% walk rate across his last 50 plate appearances opposite righties. Senzatela, meanwhile, is surrendering a .364 BA and .519 SLG to left-handed hitters this season.

Let's stay with this Red Sox-Rockies game. Lucas Giolito has been shoving as of late, which puts me on his strikeout prop in a soft matchup against Colorado.

Giolito has completed the sixth inning in five straight starts. In that span, he sports a 0.83 ERA, 3.69 xFIP, 3.81 SIERA, and 24.8% strikeout rate. His K rate is up to 26.5% across his last four outings, and it's supported by a 10.8% swinging strike rate. Fresh off a 7-strikeout outing, we can look for Giolito to reach that same mark on Wednesday.

Colorado's active roster is striking out at an MLB-high 26.6% rate versus RHP. That spikes to a 28.8% K% on the road. They show poor marks across the board in the split, including a .268 wOBA (second-worst), .345 SLG (third-worst), and 69 wRC+ (second-worst). With momentum and the matchup on his side, Giolito has a nice outlook for this evening.

