3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/2/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Kyle Stowers is scorching-hot at the dish. Across the last 30 days, he's generating a .274 ISO, .562 SLG, 16.0% barrel rate, and 156 wRC+. He's up to a whopping .472 ISO, .806 SLG, and 29.2% barrel rate across the last two weeks.

We can look to trail him in a matchup against Simeon Woods Richardson of the Minnesota Twins.

Woods Richardson comes in with a 4.63 ERA, 4.74 expected ERA, 4.62 xFIP, and a 20.6% K%. The righty is coughing up a .317 BA, 44.6% fly-ball rate, and 1.46 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. To add, he strikes out this handedness at just a 16.7% rate.

Stowers, meanwhile, is torching northpaws to the tune of a .267 ISO, .539 SLG, and 143 wRC+ this season. In his last 125 plate appearances against RHPs, he sports a .575 SLG, .400 wOBA, and 156 wRC+. He's logged nine RBIs across his last five games and is a good bet to knock in another at these +180 odds.

In a loaded Chicago Cubs offense, Michael Busch is starting to stand out. He sports a team-leading .317 BA, .585 SLG, and 171 wRC+ across the past 30 days. It's helped him come through with 17 RBIs in that 24-game span.

For the season, Busch is roasting righties with a .312 BA, .271 ISO, and 174 wRC+. Can he win his matchup opposite the right-handed Tanner Bibee?

Bibee enters with solid enough marks, including a 3.90 ERA, 3.58 xERA, and 4.04 xFIP. He even lit up for a combined 17 strikeouts in his last two outings. However, left-handed sluggers have still been an issue, as Bibee has surrendered a .208 ISO, 43.1% fly-ball rate, and 1.83 home runs per nine innings to lefties this season.

Busch has tallied 11 RBIs across his last eight games in the starting lineup. I like his outlook for tonight.

I don't mind targeting an alternate strikeout line for Hunter Brown in a plus matchup.

Brown's been fantastic in 2025 and leads MLB with a 1.74 ERA. His underlying numbers check out, too, and include a 2.69 xFIP and 2.84 SIERA. More importantly, he's blowing batters away on a 32.1% strikeout rate -- the third-highest in the big leagues to only Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler.

Brown has shoved for nine-plus strikeouts in three of his last four outings. In fact, he's pushed for eight-plus Ks in 10 out of 16 starts this season, but these +146 odds imply only a 40.6% probability.

Though he's pitching at Coors Field tonight, a date with the Colorado Rockies' offense could make up for the unfriendly conditions. The Rockies strike out at a 25.1% rate against righties at home -- good for the second-highest mark in the split. They flash a meh 84 wRC+ (third-worst) in this split, as well.

