3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/14/25

Since returning from the IL in early May, Yoan Moncada has gone 8 for 26 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, and six RBIs. He's logged at least one hit in seven of those eight games while torching a 33.3% barrel rate and .357 ISO.

On the season, the switch-hitter has mauled righties for a .256 ISO and 153 wRC+. Batting third for the Los Angeles Angels, Moncada has the matchup to knock in a run tonight.

Randy Vasquez will take the bump for the opposing San Diego Padres. He comes in with a misleading 3.76 ERA, as evidenced by not-so-great underlying marks, including a 5.97 xERA, 6.21 xFIP, 6.38 SIERA, and 10.4% strikeout rate.

Vasquez owns the worst xFIP and SIERA among all MLB starters who have tossed at least 35 innings this season. A lucky 5.8% HR/FB ratio has saved him from some trouble, but he's due to get wrecked.

Moncada is a top target to make good on the platoon advantage, as Vasquez is coughing up a .291 BA, .468 SLG, 1.37 HR/9, and 47.3% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters this season.

I love this matchup for the red-hot Moncada. You can also bet on him to hit a home run at +630 odds.

It's pretty easy to get on board with Kyle Tucker these days.

He has knocked in at least one run in 51.2% of games -- up from the 37.7% implied probability on these +165 odds. His 33 RBIs are tied for the sixth-most in MLB.

Finding Tucker in a value spot is even more intriguing once we consider his matchup.

The left-handed Ryan Weathers will make his 2025 debut tonight. The former top prospect pitched a 3.63 ERA, 4.03 xFIP, and 21.8% K% a season ago, but he's coming off a left forearm strain and offers Tucker a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Tucker has bashed southpaws with a .333 ISO, .608 SLG, 59.1% fly-ball rate, and 166 wRC+ this season.

Our MLB projections forecast Tucker to record a slate-leading 0.88 RBIs on Wednesday, offering more reason to support these +165 odds.

Clay Holmes' transition to a full-time starter has gone off without a hitch.

He's showcased a 2.74 ERA, 3.06 xERA, 3.41 xFIP, 3.59 SIERA, and 24.7% strikeout rate through eight starts, allowing just one home run through 42 2/3 frames. The New York Mets have won seven straight games with him at the helm.

A soft matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates awaits, which puts me on Holmes' strikeout prop.

The Pirates come in with a 77 wRC+ (29th), .285 wOBA (29th). and .108 ISO (30th) versus right-handed pitchers. Bad doesn't even begin to describe it, so Holmes should manage to fly through the batting order.

Considering Pittsburgh strikes out at a 22.0% rate versus righties, we can look for Holmes to exceed 5.5 Ks in this one. Holmes has tallied 5, 6, 8, and 10 Ks against offenses with a 21% K rate or higher versus northpaws.

