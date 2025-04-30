3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/30/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Baltimore Orioles have disappointed so far in 2025, but Ryan O'Hearn's production at the plate has been a bright spot.

O'Hearn enters Wednesday sitting in the 90th percentile or better in xwOBA (.401), hard-hit rate (53.3%), and strikeout rate (12.8%). Those stellar marks have led to him putting up a 170 wRC+ and .257 ISO through 78 plate appearances.

His matchup against New York Yankees right-hander Carlos Carrasco is a good one tonight. Over 25 2/3 innings this season, Carrasco has posted a 5.12 xERA and 15.6% strikeout rate while coughing up a 12.0% barrel rate (20th percentile).

On a warm evening at Camden Yards, O'Hearn has a great chance of logging a multi-hit game and/or extra-base hit to cash this bet.

Sticking with this same matchup, the Yankees should be able to rack up some runs against Baltimore southpaw Cade Povich. Povich has recorded pretty unremarkable numbers across the board this year with a 5.32 xERA, 20.2% strikeout rate, 7.9% walk rate, and 41.5% ground-ball rate.

Anthony Volpe will have the platoon advantage against the lefty, and he actually ranks second on the Bronx Bombers in RBIs (19). Volpe's main issue has been an elevated K rate (27.6%), but we shouldn't need to worry about that as much against Povich. That should help Volpe make contact and cash in on above-average marks in average exit velocity (91.3 mph), hard-hit rate (46.8%), and barrel rate (11.7%).

The 24-year-old also happens to be on a five-game hit streak -- including three multi-hit performances -- and has generated at least one RBI in three of his last four.

While Volpe normally bats sixth or seventh, he could get bumped up a spot or two against a left-handed starter, further increasing his likelihood of netting an RBI.

The Chicago Cubs' lineup has been thriving this year, and not only does Kyle Tucker lead the team in RBIs (26), but he has the fifth-most in MLB as April comes to a close. Good things tend to happen when you're in the 97th percentile for both xwOBA (.431) and xSLG (.621).

We shouldn't be shocked if Tucker adds to his RBI tally against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski.

Mlodzinski has been roughed up for a 6.95 ERA through five starts, and his 4.90 xERA suggests only modest improvements could be coming. While he has a high ground-ball rate overall, that dips to a 37.8% clip versus left-handed batters, and he also has a light 20.0% K rate in the split.

The Cubs are averaging a whopping 6.03 runs per game, and their active roster boasts a 121 wRC+ and .192 ISO versus righties this season. Ian Happ typically leads off ahead of Tucker, and he's done a solid job setting the table with a .359 xwOBA (73rd percentile), 17.0% strikeout rate (75th percentile), and 12.2% walk rate (77th percentile).

Another big performance could be on tap for Chicago tonight, and Tucker is an ideal candidate to lead the charge.

