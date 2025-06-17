3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/17/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Brandon Pfaadt's 2025 campaign isn't showing any signs of getting better.

His 5.50 ERA is the second-worst among starters who have tossed at least 70 innings, and a 7.22 xERA suggests the damage could be worse. No other starter (minimum 70 IP) has worse than a 5.44 xERA.

Pfaadt's strikeout rate is down at 17.7% after managing a 24.3% K% just last season. The right-hander coughs up a .505 SLG, 38.1% fly-ball rate, and 2.05 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups. With that, we can look for George Springer to win his matchup.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases George Springer +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Springer shows reverse splits and has maneuvered a .210 ISO, .265 BA, 138 wRC+, and a 39.5% fly-ball rate versus northpaws. For the season, he's recorded at least two bases in 45.9% of games started -- up from the 43.5% implied probability on these +130 odds. He's also notched two bases in six of his last nine contests.

Cal Raleigh has produced 54 RBIs (seventh-most in MLB) through 70 games.

A date with Walker Buehler could help Raleigh move up the league leaderboard.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Cal Raleigh +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buehler enters with a 5.01 ERA, 4.44 xERA, and 20.9% K%. His 3.98 SIERA is encouraging but sluggers have still been a problem. He's letting up 1.78 home runs per nine innings after tossing up 1.91 HR/9 a season ago, and lefties own a .307 BA against him.

The switch-hitting Raleigh has been elite on both sides of the plate. Against northpaws, he's generating a .348 ISO, 172 wRC+, and a 57.4% fly-ball rate. His isolated power is second in the majors to only Aaron Judge.

In a decent enough matchup at home, this is a spot where we can find value in backing an RBI-getter.

Robbie Ray has recorded over 17.5 outs in eight of his last nine starts. He's done so in six out of seven home outings this season, too. I like his chances to complete the sixth inning on Tuesday.

Robbie Ray Outs Recorded Cleveland Guardians Jun 18 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As you could guess based on his long outings, Ray's been one of the most limiting pitchers in baseball this year. He enters the night with a 2.55 ERA, 2.83 xERA, 3.59 xFIP, and a 28.1% K%. He's letting up a mere 0.66 home runs per nine innings.

The festivities figure to continue in tonight's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland's active roster shows so-so marks against lefties, including a .115 ISO (25th), .297 wOBA (18th), and 91 wRC+ (17th). On the road, they sport just a .277 wOBA and 76 wRC+ versus lefties.

With this matchup in mind, we can look for Ray to toss a normal amount of frames in this one.

