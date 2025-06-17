How Many Games Will the Jets Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the New York Jets, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Jets and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 17th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Jets 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

New York Jets - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 New York Jets - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 3.5 Wins -600 Under 3.5 Wins +460 Over 5.5 Wins -160 Under 5.5 Wins +135 Over 7.5 Wins +190 Under 7.5 Wins -230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets 2025 Win Total Prediction

In order to bet the over on the Jets at 5.5 wins, you have to lay -160 as things stand. I understand why that's the case, though, as my model has them at 6.6 this year.

A lot of the infrastructure around Justin Fields is decent. He has a solid top pass-catcher in Garrett Wilson, and they should be a top-tier rushing efficiency team with young, talented players at both tackle spots paired with Fields and Breece Hall. Add in skilled defensive players at high-impact positions, and things are rosier here than they'd seem.

That might not be enough to justify the alt over on 7.5 wins at +190. But I do think both that and the baseline number are worth considering given some of the pieces they have in place.

