How Many Games Will the Eagles Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Philadelphia Eagles, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Eagles and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

Eagles 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Philadelphia Eagles - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Philadelphia Eagles - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 9.5 Wins -280 Under 9.5 Wins +230 Over 11.5 Wins +115 Under 11.5 Wins -135 Over 13.5 Wins +410 Under 13.5 Wins -550 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles 2025 Win Total Prediction

As the offseason has gone along, the market has softened a bit on the Eagles. The over on 11.5 wins was +100 around the draft. That's now out to +115.

I agree with that movement as my model has them projected to win 10.7 games this year.

Part of that is one of the known flaws within the model: it puts a ton of weight on passing efficiency, and the Eagles are one of the best rushing teams in the league. They make their hay elsewhere, so I know it tends to undervalue them moreso than pretty much any other team.

It still liked them enough to show value on them to win Super Bowl LIX, so I don't ignore the model entirely when it comes to the Eagles. And given some of the key defensive departures, I think some regression is to be expected. But the context of why the model may be underselling the Eagles is necessary when discussing their projected win total this year.

