3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/10/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Elly De La Cruz is generating a 16.7% barrel rate and .277 ISO across the past 30 days. That has, in part, helped him record a pair of bases in 9 of his last 14 starts.

Add in a matchup against the vulnerable Slade Cecconi, and we can look for De La Cruz to shine at the dish on Tuesday.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Cecconi comes in with a 4.87 ERA and an eye-popping 7.04 xERA. The fly-ball pitcher has allowed at least one home run in each of his four starts after surrendering 1.87 home runs per nine innings a season ago.

Lefties are producing a .289 BA, .605 SLG, and 2.79 home runs per nine innings against Cecconi in 2025. Last year, they mashed him for 1.66 home runs per nine innings via a 50.8% fly-ball rate.

De La Cruz, meanwhile, is seeing a .290 BA, .237 ISO, .527 SLG, and 146 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers. Look for him to go for two bases in this one.

Cal Raleigh is doing his best to prevent Aaron Judge from winning the Triple Crown.

The Seattle Mariners catcher has smashed a league-leading 26 home runs, along with 53 RBIs (sixth-most). He owns +280 home run odds for Tuesday, but we can pivot to these +290 odds to record a pair of RBIs in what could be a fruitful matchup for Seattle's offense as a whole.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Brandon Pfaadt will take the bump for the opposing Arizona Diamondbacks. The righty enters with a 5.51 ERA, 6.95 xERA, and allows 1.65 home runs per nine innings. Notably, he's coughed up a whopping 13 earned runs across his last three frames.

The switch-hitting Raleigh, meanwhile, generates a .299 BA, .364 ISO, .662 SLG, 50.0% fly-ball rate, and 186 wRC+ against northpaws. Perhaps more importantly, he walks at a mere 4.9% rate versus this handedness, leaving him primed to notch pure at-bats against Pfaadt.

Since April 10th, Raleigh has recorded at least two RBIs in 31.4% of games -- up from the 25.6% implied probability on these +290 odds.

Following a two-season, injury-induced hiatus, Lance McCullers is finally back on the mound -- and he's blowing batters away.

As expected, McCullers was eased back to play when he made his return at the start of May. But he's notched 8, 12, and 7 Ks across his last three outings and threw at least 91 pitches in all of those games, even hitting a 102 pitch count two starts ago.

For the season, he's got a 3.49 SIERA, 3.63 xFIP, and an elite 28.9% strikeout rate. A date with the Chicago White Sox could mean more good things.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The White Sox are bottom-of-the-league in batting average, slugging percentage, and weighted on-base average versus right-handed pitchers. They average a puny 2.94 runs per game on the road.

This is one of the easiest matchups one can get and should allow McCullers to fly through the batting order tonight. Moreover, the White Sox strike out at a 22.5% rate versus righties -- good for the eighth-highest rate in MLB.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.