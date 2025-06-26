3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 6/26/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Cal Raleigh's 2025 campaign is one for the history books. He leads Major League Baseball with 32 home runs and 69 RBIs through 78 games. He's on pace for 66 home runs in a 162-game season -- a mark that has been surpassed by only Barry Bonds (73) and Mark McGwire (70).

His output will be exciting to track for the duration of the season, and I'm backing him to record an RBI in this afternoon's 1:11 p.m. ET matchup opposite Simeon Woods Richardson.

Richardson enters with a 5.06 ERA, 4.99 xERA, 4.74 xFIP, and a meh 19.6% strikeout rate. He's coughing up a .340 BA, .511 SLG, and 1.61 home runs per nine innings to batters from the left side of the plate.

The switch-hitting Raleigh, meanwhile, sports a magnificent .363 ISO, 56.6% fly-ball rate, and 181 wRC+ versus RHPs. Our MLB projections forecast him to tally 0.91 RBIs in this one.

Willson Contreras has knocked in a team-leading 50 runs this season. He's recorded at least one RBI in 42.1% of total games, as well as 54.2% of games since April 30th. These +150 odds imply a 40.0% probability.

The Cards draw a matchup against Shota Imanaga. The lefty's 2.82 ERA is strong, but a 4.64 expected ERA and measly 18.8% strikeout rate, which is down from his 25.1% K% a season ago, suggest he is primed to incur more damage. Moreover, this afternoon will mark Imanaga's first start since May 4th, as he's recently come off the injured list with a hamstring injury. He could look less than vintage tonight, and he was already coughing up a 55.4% fly-ball rate and 1.69 home runs per nine innings to right-handed bats through his first eight starts.

Contreras, meanwhile, has produced a .207 ISO, 122 wRC+, and 44.1% fly-ball rate against southpaws. His RBI prop is worth a look.

Gee did baseball miss Ronald Acuna Jr..

The 2023 NL MVP was sidelined for nearly one year due to a knee injury and made his 2025 debut on May 23rd. He’s been truly lights out ever since. Acuna's gone a staggering 37-for-86 (.430 batting average) with four doubles and eight home runs against right-handed pitchers, flashing a .756 SLG and 248 wRC+ in this split, too.

He's recorded at least three bases in 14 out of 31 games (45.2%), but these +180 odds imply only a 35.7% probability.

A date with the right-handed Griffin Canning is grounds to target Acuna in the player prop market. Canning's been satisfactory with a 3.91 ERA, but his expected ERA is up at 4.46, and his handedness alone makes him vulnerable against Atlanta's leadoff hitter. Plus, Canning has had a tougher time at home, sporting a 4.95 ERA and 4.44 xFIP at Citi Field.

With the ability to realistically draw as many as five at-bats, Acuna is primed for another powerful night at the plate.

