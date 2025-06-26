3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 6/26/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Kevin Gausman isn't racking up Ks like he once did earlier in his career, but the experienced right-handed hurler is still producing a modest 24.1% strikeout rate and 12.2% swinging-strike rate across his first 15 starts and 86.0 innings pitched in 2025. While Gausman has coughed up three-plus earned runs in four consecutive outings, a date with the Cleveland Guardians could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

Not only are the Guardians sporting the 6th-worst wOBA (.307) and 11th-worst wRC+ (97) versus right-handed pitching this season, but they are recording the 14th-highest strikeout rate (21.6%) in that split. Additionally, over the last 14 days, Cleveland is posting the 4th-worst wOBA (.273), 4th-worst wRC+ (74), 7th-worst ISO (.139), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (23.8%) in all of baseball.

Ahead of Thursday's contest, the Guardians have four players in their lineup with a strikeout rate of 25.0% or worse versus righties. Gausman's 73rd percentile chase rate (30.4%) could also come in handy against a Cleveland squad that has the second-highest swinging rate on pitches outside the zone (33.7%) and sixth-highest swinging-strike rate (11.4%).

Janson Junk has been thrust into the Miami Marlins' rotation due to injuries, and he made his first start of the campaign in his most recent outing after making five relief appearances before that. In his lone start versus the Atlanta Braves, Junk surrendered only five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters in five innings of work.

On the season, Junk has now tallied four-plus Ks in five of his six appearances, and he reached 79 pitches in his last start, so he could be in store for around 85-plus pitches in Thursday's showdown versus the San Francisco Giants. While Junk's 4.20 xERA (compared to his 2.60 ERA) suggests he's due for regression at some point, I don't believe it'll begin in a pitcher-friendly environment at Oracle Park.

Along with getting to take the mound in San Fran, Junk will face a Giants team that has the 11th-worst wOBA (.306), 14th-worst wRC+ (96), 8th-worst ISO (.137), and 14th-highest strikeout rate (22.1%) across the last 30 days. Although there are still unknowns surrounding Junk in his new role with the Marlins, we know he's going to throw strikes (100th percentile in walk rate), and San Francisco tends to keep the bat on their shoulder at times, earning the third-highest called-strike rate (17.4%) in the league.

Yesterday, I took Clay Holmes to record fewer than five Ks against the Braves, and he finished with only two strikeouts -- with both of them occurring in the first inning. Despite Griffin Canning not being a sinker-ball thrower like Holmes, they are somewhat similar to their approach, making me lean toward backing the under on Canning's Ks for Thursday's matchup.

While Canning is in the 86th percentile in groundball rate (51.6%), he's in just the 27th percentile in xERA (4.46), 32nd percentile in xBA (.261), 45th percentile in strikeout rate (21.1%), and 19th percentile in walk rate (10.7%). Meanwhile, the Braves are notching the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (19.5%) and highest walk rate (11.7%) over the last 14 days.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup for Atlanta, they have plenty of power in the batting order, which could spell trouble for Canning -- who ranks in the 35th percentile in barrel rate (9.2%) and 17th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.6%). Considering that Canning has under five strikeouts in six of his last seven starts, I'm comfortable taking the under again versus a patient Braves squad.

