3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 5/1/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

It's a challenge to find a player who's hotter than Alex Bregman is right now. He's riding a 10-game hit streak and has launched solo bombs in back-to-back games. For the season, he's batting .328 (seventh-best in MLB) with 24 RBIs (tied for eighth).

A date with Jose Berrios could allow Bregman to carry that momentum into Thursday, and we can find his RBI prop at +150 odds.

Berrios comes in with a 4.24 ERA, 4.52 xERA, and 4.55 SIERA. Opponents are drawing a 10.9% barrel rate, 38.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.59 home runs per nine innings against him. Since the start of last season, the right-hander has let up a 38.0% fly-ball rate and 1.48 HR/9 in same-handed matchups.

Bregman shows reverse splits and is torching righties with a .343 BA, .657 SLG, and 51.2% fly-ball rate, all while walking against them at a tame 3.7% rate. Batting in the third spot for the Red Sox, Bregman is in line to log his 25th RBI of the season tonight.

Our MLB projections forecast Bregman to record 0.80 RBIs -- the fourth-most for Thursday's entire slate.

Spencer Torkelson has hit 8 home runs (tied for 11th-most) and 24 RBIs (tied for 8th-most) this season but is working through a mini-slump after going 2-for-24 at the plate across the last week or so.

The Detroit Tigers gave him the day off yesterday, and he could drive himself out of a slump with a friendly matchup against Yusei Kikuchi waiting.

Kikuchi has pitched to a 4.58 xERA and 4.84 SIERA this season. He's allowed righties a .447 SLG, 1.38 HR/9, and is striking them out below a 20.0% clip.

Torkelson, meanwhile, shows a powerful .389 ISO, 1.003 OPS, and 65.4% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers. His ISO and FB% versus southpaws rank eighth and sixth across MLB. I like his chances to break through in this matchup.

Casey Mize has been legit in the early going. Through five starts and 29 2/3 innings, he's pitched to a 2.12 ERA and 2.44 xERA. He's not blowing away batters with a 19.5% strikeout rate, but he is generating a 11.7% swinging-strike rate.

Mize has notched over 4.5 Ks in three of five starts and is in line for more of the same against a meh Los Angeles Angels lineup.

Los Angeles comes in with poor marks against northpaws, including a .216 BA (28th), .295 wOBA (23rd), and 88 wRC+ (25th). The Halos also strike out at a thunderous 26.3% rate -- the second-highest in MLB -- versus righties.

Dating back to last year, Mize has earned 5, 6, and 7 Ks in his last three matchups against teams that own a 23.0% K% or higher against righties. His newfound ability to pitch deep into games certainly helps, too, so I like the over.

