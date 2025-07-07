3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 7/7/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Toronto Blue Jays have churned out eight straight Ws and now sit atop the AL East standings -- in no small part thanks to George Springer.

Springer has been bonkers of late, going 12-for-26 at the plate with five home runs and 13 RBIs in July.

A date with Sean Burke of the Chicago White Sox is grounds to target Springer's RBI prop.

Burke's 4.03 ERA tells a kinder story than his underlying marks. He holds a meh 4.94 xFIP and 5.13 expected ERA -- good for the sixth- and eighth-worst marks, respectively, among starters who have tossed at least 80 innings. The righty coughs up a .475 SLG, 48.3% fly-ball rate, and 1.40 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups. Moreover, he strikes out righties at just a 15.3% rate.

Springer shows reverse splits, sporting a .300 BA, .533 SLG, and 157 wRC+ versus northpaws this season. Notably, the Jays are -125 to score over 4.5 runs. Our MLB projections are high on Springer, forecasting him for 0.84 RBIs (second-most on Monday).

Since June 20th, Kyle Stowers has been sizzling-hot with a 29.4% barrel rate, .314 BA, .451 ISO, and 216 wRC+. He's logged 12 RBIs in that 15-game span and could be a good bet to knock in a run on Monday.

Brady Singer will toe the rubber for the opposing Cincinnati Reds. He comes in with a 4.36 ERA, 4.62 xERA, and 4.51 xFIP. The righty coughs up a .440 SLG, 44.9% fly-ball rate, and 1.38 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Stowers, meanwhile, sports a .275 ISO and .545 SLG against right-handers. In his last 80 plate appearances versus RHP, he's raking to the tune of a .306 BA, .639 SLG, and 175 wRC+. With Sowers batting fifth for a Marlins team that has a 4.5 implied run total, I like his chances to notch an RBI in this one.

Noah Cameron is making the big leagues look easy. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on April 30th and tossed six-plus frames in six straight starts, giving up just one run or fewer in each of those outings. In fact, Cameron has been dinged for more than two runs in just two of his 10 starts, and you can hardly blame him given those blemishes came against the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heading into a soft matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, we can look for Cameron to exceed 15.5 outs, something he has achieved in 7 out of 10 starts.

Pittsburgh's active roster shows lackluster marks against LHP, including a .279 wOBA (29th), 73 wRC+ (30th), and a gaudy 26.6% strikeout rate (tied for third-highest). Though Cameron's 19.3% K% is nothing special, he's keeping opponents off the basepaths with a 1.01 WHIP, and the lefty holds righties to just a .085 ISO, .241 wOBA, and 0.68 home runs per nine innings.

