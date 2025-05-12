3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 5/12/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Chicago Cubs are an offensive powerhouse in no small part thanks to Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki has come through with 32 RBIs this season, the seventh-most in MLB. Can he clean up in a matchup against Cal Quantrill?

Quantrill comes in with a 7.11 ERA, and his underlying marks -- 5.82 xERA, 4.56 xFIP, and 4.74 SIERA -- hardly bail him out. He's striking righties out at a meh 12.3% rate all while allowing them to slug .672 and hit 2.13 home runs per nine innings.

On the year, Suzuki shows a 15.4% barrel rate, 43.3% fly-ball rate, and .250 ISO. He's been decent in same-handed matchups, flashing a .235 ISO and 14 extra-base hits versus righties.

Suzuki has been batting third for the Cubs, right in front of Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker. If Happ sits for a third straight game, Pete Crow-Armstrong will likely lead things off for Chicago. PCA has logged a hit in eight of his last nine games while Tucker leads the team in most metrics, including on-base percentage. That lays out a decent path for Suzuki to record his 33rd RBI of the season tonight.

Speaking of strong offenses, the Detroit Tigers will get a go at Tanner Houck tonight.

2025 has been mostly ugly for Houck, who comes in with a 6.10 ERA, 5.05 xERA, 4.28 SIERA, and a career-low 17.5% strikeout rate. The righty has coughed up a .348 BA, .596 SLG, and 2.57 home runs per nine innings to lefties, and he's tossed a fairly meaty 21.0 frames against this handedness.

That brings us to the left-handed Riley Greene.

Greene is terrorizing northpaws with a .264 ISO, .538 SLG, and 138 wRC+. His 22 RBIs are the second-most on the team, in part thanks to batting cleanup for the Tigers. The left-handed Kerry Carpenter precedes him in the batting order and, for the same reasons as Greene, is primed to thrive in this matchup opposite Houck.

Since we're looking for Greene to bring someone home, Carpenter To Record A Run (-120) is another prop to monitor in this one.

In search of a third consecutive season with 200 Ks, Freddy Peralta is dealing.

He sports a 2.18 ERA and 2.97 xERA through eight starts, and the strikeouts (26.5% K%) are along for the ride. Peralta has recorded over 5.5 strikeouts in five out of eight starts, missing by the hook twice.

Most recently, he pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against a tough Cubs lineup. Tonight's date with the Cleveland Guardians could prove as fruitful.

Cleveland's middling offensive marks include a 97 wRC+ (15th), .382 SLG (15th), and .305 wOBA (20th). Though the Guardians' 21.5% strikeout rate is the 12th-lowest in the league, they do draw a low 8.8% walk rate and a high-ish 42.4% ground-ball rate, which should help Peralta -- who has pitched as many as eight frames this season -- get through the order with ease.

In a friendly matchup, we can consider Peralta's strikeout prop as a value at +100 odds.

