3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 6/6/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Nick Lodolo - Strikeouts

Southpaws give the Arizona Diamondbacks a bit more trouble, so Nick Lodolo might be undervalued to keep one of MLB's best offenses at bay tonight.

Cincinnati Reds fans are likely relieved that the lefty is healthy in 2025, but he's been curiously behind his usual swing-and-miss ability. Lodolo's 10.0% swinging-strike rate (SwStr%) doesn't imply too much improvement for his 20.7% K rate, but he's still pitched to a sound 3.77 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) while limiting homers (0.90 HR/9).

Though the Snakes' 17.1% K rate against lefties is lowest in baseball, Arizona's team OPS against lefties drops to .700, compared to .815 against right-handers, marking one of the most notable shifts in the sport. I'm not sure that's common knowledge with Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel, and Eugenio Suarez holding a platoon edge against southpaws.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 5.06 strikeouts in 5.57 median innings from Lodolo on Friday. While the matchup is horrible for Ks, this line is underrating Lodolo's chances to pitch deeper into this contest, and it comes with an added bonus. He could start generating more whiffs like we've seen in his three straight prior seasons where he registered north of an 11.5 SwStr%.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Brandon Nimmo +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Projected to hit leadoff, Brandon Nimmo comes at a discount relative to his New York Mets teammates when it comes to potentially driving in a run tonight.

Nimmo had a pair of hits and ribbies when the Mets battered Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies last weekend in Queens, so we don't have to imagine too hard what it might look like today at Coors. Frankly, any Met at plus money to drive in a run might be a bargain when considering the team's gaudy implied total (7.03).

Senzatela was blown up in that start, and it's become a common theme for the righty as he has a 7.22 xERA. The Rox's bullpen also has the third-worst SIERA in baseball since May 1st (4.45), providing opportunities throughout the game for the outfielder.

Nimmo, a Wyoming native, has loved this de facto hometown matchup, batting .365 with 12 RBIs in 19 career games at Coors Field. We've got him projected for a team-best 1.19 RBI on Friday, implying closer to -229 odds for one if correct.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Julio Rodriguez -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's road matchup in Orange County profiles well for Julio Rodriguez to put the ball in play -- with force.

Julio and the Seattle Mariners battle Kyle Hendricks and the Los Angeles Angels, which has been a welcome sight for opposing batters. Hendricks' sinker hasn't been vibing with him in 2025, allowing a 45.8% flyball rate, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than his clip from each of the last two seasons. The righty could once get away with an 82.6% contact rate, but he's coughed up 1.68 HR/9 this year without the ability to keep the ball on the ground.

Rodriguez is an ideal bet in this market with that the case. He's walked just 7.1% of the time against righties, and while a .682 OPS in the split is disappointing by his standards, he's made plenty of hard contact (36.8% rate).

Los Angeles also has the league's worst bullpen SIERA since May 1st, contributing to Seattle's 5.21-run implied total. Winds are blowing out at Angel Stadium today, as well. Projecting Rodriguez for 1.84 median total bases, we think he'll contribute to the damage.

