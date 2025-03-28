3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/28/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Boston Red Sox have a 4.5 implied run total with -106 odds on the over, and the team's cleanup hitter -- Triston Casas -- has +150 odds to record an RBI.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Triston Casas +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Boston will see Jack Leiter of the Texas Rangers tonight. The 24-year-old has tossed only 35 2/3 innings in his major league career but gave up 35 earned runs in that span. To lefties, he coughed up a seismic 47.5% fly-ball rate and managed only a 15.1% strikeout rate.

Casas, meanwhile, posted a .231 ISO and 38.0% fly-ball rate versus righties a season ago. At Fenway Park versus northpaws, he churned out a .295 ISO, .538 SLG, and 130 wRC+.

Despite scoring five runs, the top of Boston's lineup went 1-for-16 against Nathan Eovaldi and company on Opening Day. Look for those four guys -- three of whom are lefties -- to turn the page against an inexperienced thrower and put Casas in position to bat in a run.

The Chicago Cubs ran the Arizona Diamondbacks for 10 runs on Opening Day. Can the D-Backs return the favor on Friday?

Jameson Taillon will make his 2025 debut for the Cubs. He posted a 4.38 SIERA and allowed 1.15 home runs per nine innings in the second half of last season. Taillon was neither a strikeout machine (16.8% K%) nor prone to walks (4.8% BB%), allowing opponents to finish their business in play.

He was particularly less than on the road, flashing a 4.58 ERA and letting up .316 wOBA, .446 SLG, and 1.45 HR/9 -- compared to a 2.18 ERA, .266 wOBA, .336 SLG, and 0.89 HR/9 at Wrigley.

To lefties, Taillon surrendered a .317 wOBA, .428 SLG, 37.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.41 home runs per nine innings. That sets up Josh Naylor to have a big day at the plate in his second game with Arizona.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Josh Naylor +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Naylor hit 27 doubles and 31 home runs a season ago. He scorched righties with a .224 ISO and a 124 wRC+. He could see more success at his new hitter-friendly home park Chase Field and has the ability to get to Taillon batting cleanup. I like Naylor's chances to record two bases, especially knowing Taillon doesn't cough up many walks.

Jack Flaherty started 2024 with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. Now, he's back home with the Tigers and will take on his former team to open the 2025 campaign.

Flaherty may have won a World Series with the Dodgers, but his postseason play was hardly anything to write home about. Let's bet on him to win this revenge matchup.

Jack Flaherty - Alt Strikeouts Jack Flaherty - Alt Strikeouts Jack Flaherty 6+ Strikeouts +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

Flaherty posted a 3.00 xFIP, 3.10 SIERA, and a 29.9% strikeout rate in 2024. In 18 starts with Detroit, he maintained a 2.95 ERA, 2.60 xFIP, 32.0% K%, and struck out 11.22 batters per nine innings.

All in all, he punched out at least six batters in 15 out of 18 starts with Detroit (83.3%) and 20 out of 28 total starts (71.4%). These +124 odds (44.6% implied probability) could be worth taking advantage of despite the tough matchup.

Flaherty tossed six scoreless innings on nearly 80 pitches in his final spring training game, indicating that he is in top form entering the season. The Dodgers owned just a 22.0% strikeout rate (12th-lowest) versus righties last year, but that's not a terribly low mark all things considered. I don't think we're asking for too much here, and our MLB projections forecast Flaherty to tally 6.03 Ks tonight.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a pre-live, straight, “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game on March 29th. If your player hits a HR that day, get a share of $500K in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.