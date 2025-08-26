3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/26/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Thanks to a date with Bailey Ober, Addison Barger is my favorite home run pick today.

Ober has a major gopher-ball problem. For the season, he's allowed a career-worst 1.97 homers per nine innings via a 51.1% fly-ball rate. It's even worse against left-handed hitters as they've shredded Ober for 2.51 jacks per nine and a 52.7% fly-ball rate.

Barger is having a breakout campaign, launching 18 long balls en route to a .350 expected wOBA. He's at his best with the platoon advantage, recording a .341 wOBA, 42.0% hard-hit rate and 42.5% fly-ball rate in the split. Of his 18 dingers, 17 have come against righties.

After Ober is out of the game, Barger will still be in a sublime spot as the Minnesota Twins' bullpen is last in xFIP (4.83) over the past 30 days.

Facing a righty at homer-happy Yankee Stadium -- where the wind is blowing out at 8 MPH -- James Wood checks a lot of boxes tonight.

Wood will see Luis Gil, who has struggled so far in his return from injury. Across a small sample of 19 MLB innings in 2025, Gil owns a 5.48 SIERA with a 40.0% fly-ball rate. Even when he was rolling last year, Gil tends to give up a lot of fly balls, with his career fly-ball rate sitting at 46.2%. That doesn't mesh super well with his home park and has led to Gil giving up 1.25 homers per nine at home in his career compared to 0.71 on the road.

The second half of the season hasn't been as kind to Wood as the first half was, but he's still a lethal lefty power hitter. For the year, he's produced a .356 wOBA and 41.2% hard-hit rate against right-handers.

Plus, Wood is starting to snap out of his second-half malaise, notching seven hits and a tater over his last 23 plate appearances.

One of the game's elite players, Bobby Witt Jr. is in a delightful matchup against lefty Martin Perez.

Perez has pitched to a 4.43 SIERA and 5.18 expected ERA this season, so he hasn't been good. He's permitted only 0.39 homers per nine, but he's riding his luck as his homer-to-fly-ball rate is just 3.9% -- miles below his 12.9% career average.

The veteran southpaw is due to give up more home runs, and that could start today against Witt on a night when the wind is blowing out to right-center at 6 MPH.

Witt is good in basically every split, but on the road against lefties might be his ideal situation. In that split in 2025, Witt boasts a .384 wOBA and 52.9% hard-hit rate. He's cooking in the second half, as well, generating a 41.5% hard-hit rate and 40.6% fly-ball rate on his way to a .376 wOBA.

After Perez, Witt will take his hacks versus a Chicago 'pen that ranks 28th in reliever xFIP this season (4.53).

Which home run props stand out to you today?

