3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/19/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for users betting a home run wager today!

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Juan Soto +265 View more odds in Sportsbook

Revenge could be served by Juan Soto tonight.

The former Washington Nationals slugger hasn't visited as a member of the New York Mets since April's deep struggles, so the story might be quite different now. Soto has a 1.137 OPS and .338 ISO against right-handed pitching since July 1st.

He's also regained his status as one of baseball's biggest thumpers, rankings 96th percentile or better in barrel rate (17.6%) and average exit velocity (94.0 mph) this season. That's incredible after the early month of ineptitude.

Tonight, he'll face Jake Irvin. Irvin's 84.0% contact rate should be light work for the outfielder to make contact, and the struggling hurler has permitted 2.03 HR/9 to left-handed bats in a giant sample of 75.1 IP.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.31 median home runs from Soto on Tuesday.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Will Smith +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers missed their implied run total by over four yesterday. They might be a decent buy-low spot with the knowledge they'll likely torch the Colorado Rockies staff at some point in this series.

Austin Gomber is certainly a candidate for a blowup start. Gomber's 5.36 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) comes with an even worse contact rate (85.6%) than Irvin's. The southpaw has ceded 2.49 HR/9 at home, and he's permitted 1.88 HR/9 to right-handed sticks overall.

Enter Will Smith. Smith has just one home run in the last 30 days, but it could be because L.A. just -- by happenstance -- hasn't run into many lefties. There's also been bad luck. Over his last 37 plate appearances (PAs) in this split, Smith's OPS (.521) doesn't show quite the results a massive 52.4% flyball and 42.4% hard-hit rate deserve.

Our projections got a whiff of the contact numbers, though. At 0.27 projected HRs, Smith has been implied chances (26.7%) than these odds (22.7% implied) indicate.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Corbin Carroll +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is a stunner to me. I'd never have expected to see Corbin Carroll at north of four-to-one odds in this matchup.

Carroll has a team-high six bombs for the Arizona Diamondbacks in August already, smashing righties for a .217 ISO, 50.0% flyball rate, and 41.2% hard-hit rate this month. You typically see this sort of production in the +200ish range against a matchup like Tanner Bibee.

Bibee is a decent hurler (4.13 SIERA), but he'll give up his fair share of jacks. That's been 1.60 HR/9 to left-handed bats to be exact, and the trend has held for five homers allowed in his last five games.

While Arizona's Chase Field isn't exceptionally friendly for homers to left-handed bats, Carroll has produced 12 of his 27 dingers at home. At 0.35 median projected home runs, Carroll is our projections' third-likeliest home run hitter today behind only Shohei Ohtani (+164) and Aaron Judge (+240). This is good value.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

