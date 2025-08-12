3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/12/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Randal Grichuk +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Kansas City Royals are one of the worst teams in baseball against southpaws, which is why they needed Randal Grichuk at the deadline.

Grichuk has wasted no time getting comfy against lefties in his new digs, rocking a .857 OPS in 15 plate appearances (PAs) with the team. Six of eight homers have come against left-handers this season, and his ISO (.240), flyball rate (46.3%), and hard-hit rate (47.4%) are outstanding for the season as a whole against them.

Mitchell Parker definitely isn't a great one. He's got the worst hard-hit rate among qualifiers in baseball (51.0%) with an elevated 41.3% flyball rate. I think his dinger danger is underrated because of a homer-to-flyball ratio (9.4 HR:FB%) that sits well below the league average (11.1%) despite the volume.

Projected to hit sixth, Grichuk can add another round-tripper to his tally tonight.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Willson Contreras +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

An odd trend indicates the St. Louis Cardinals might not win tonight. It's also hard to believe they won't homer at some point, though.

The Colorado Rockies have amazingly snapped an eight-game losing streak five times this year. It's never hit nine. At eight games currently, perhaps divine intervention will be on Austin Gomber's side -- and he's going to need it. Gomber's 5.28 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is horrible, and he's coughed up 2.48 HR/9.

This is also baseball's worst bullpen (4.33 SIERA) over the past 30 days.

Like their neighbors in K.C., the Cards don't have too many dangerous bats, but Willson Contreras qualifies against lefties. He's put up a .945 OPS, .273 ISO, 44.4% flyball rate, and 55.6% hard-hit rate against them in the past month.

Gomber has let up 12 homers in his last 10 starts; I had to target a Redbird when Contreras at near four-to-one odds is the shortest number on the board.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Wyatt Langford +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

It was good to see Wyatt Langford round the bases again last night, but it was no stroke of luck.

Langford's clutch three-run bomb helped the Texas Rangers prevail in extras, but he's been building in same-handed matchups even if the OPS (.561) over the last month leaves a lot to be desired. The outfielder quietly has posted a 45.7% flyball rate and 51.4% (!) hard-hit rate in his last 63 PAs and just found a ton of gloves. A .235 BABIP during this time isn't great fortune.

We'll want a right-handed bat against Anthony DeSclafani of the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. He's surrendered 2.37 HR/9 to righties compared to just 0.82 HR/9 to lefties. DeSclafani's pitch count is climbing, but he's topped out at 4.1 innings in a start, so we'll also get a heaping dose of MLB's fifth-worst reliever SIERA over the past month (4.12), too.

These odds are lengthy because Globe Life Park is the toughest in baseball on homers for right-handed batters. It didn't stop Langford last night, though.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.