3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/8/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for users betting a "To Hit a Home Run" wager today!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be given a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game happening July 8th.

See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Ronald Acuna Jr. checks a lot of boxes today, and he's my favorite dinger pick.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ronald Acuna Jr. +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Acuna is at homer-happy Sacramento and will see Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs. Through 97 1/3 innings this season, Springs has pitched to a 4.64 SIERA and 47.1% fly-ball rate. He's permitted 1.48 homers per nine innings overall, including 1.80 per nine at home.

Acuna's return from injury has gone extremely well as he boasts a .435 wOBA and 39.4% hard-hit rate.

On top of all that, the wind is blowing out today at Sutter Health Park.

The Chicago Cubs' lefty bats are in a smash spot today against Simeon Woods Richardson, which puts me on Kyle Tucker to hit a tank.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

Woods Richardson is allowing a .371 wOBA, 47.2% fly-ball rate and 1.69 jacks per nine to left-handed hitters. His strikeout rate is only 16.3% in the split.

Also, the wind is blowing out to right at Target Field.

As for Tucker, he's popped 17 taters this season and owns a .395 expected wOBA. Against righties, he's put up a .390 wOBA and 46.8% fly-ball rate. He's been better on the road (.401 wOBA) than at home (.368), too.

Clayton Kershaw has been a feel-good story lately, but I think he's a good guy to pick on in the homer market today.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jackson Chourio +520 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kershaw has mostly struggled this season, recording a 4.45 SIERA and 17.5% K rate. Righties have tagged him for a 40.2% hard-hit rate and 1.35 homers per nine.

Enter Jackson Chourio.

The young Milwaukee Brewers' outfielder has been lights out against southpaws, posting a .432 wOBA and 39.0% hard-hit rate in the split. In a small sample of 44 home plate appearances with the platoon advantage, Chourio has mashed four home runs.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.