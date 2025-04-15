3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/15/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for users betting a "To Hit a Home Run" wager today!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be given a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game happening April 15th.

See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Charlie Morton has gotten off to a dismal start in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles, ranking in the 13th percentile in xERA (6.19), 3rd percentile in average exit velocity (94.7 MPH), 8th percentile in barrel rate (17.5%), and 1st percentile in hard-hit rate (62.5%) across his first 3 starts and 13.1 innings pitched in 2025. While Morton is recording a formidable 25.8% strikeout rate so far, he'll have a tough time getting the ball past Jose Ramirez, who is in the 86th percentile in strikeout rate (14.0%).

Along with Ramirez's elite plate discipline, he leads the majors in fly-ball rate (66.7%), and his 9.5% barrel rate and 38.1% launch angle sweet spot rate has helped him generate four homers in 57 plate appearances. Despite Ramirez's other power metrics falling short of being overly impressive, Morton's woes on the bump should help the switch-hitting third baseman have ample opportunities to send one deep.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jose Ramirez +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

At the moment, winds will be blowing to right field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, which should help Ramirez whenever he's facing Morton or one of the right-handed relievers out of Baltimore's bullpen. Although it's early in the new campaign, Ramirez is sporting a .265 ISO and 69.0% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers in 2025, and he's got elite power numbers against Morton's two primary pitches versus lefties (four-seam fastball and curveball).

Lawrence Butler is producing solid power numbers across the board, residing in the 76th percentile in average exit velocity (91.6%), 77th percentile in barrel rate (12.8%), and 72nd percentile in hard-hit rate (48.9%) over his first 67 plate appearances. Even though those metrics have led to only one dinger, it's only a matter of time before Butler begins racking up more long balls.

A matchup with Sean Burke and the bullpen of the Chicago White Sox could be exactly what Butler needs to remedy his lack of homers thus far. Across his first 3 starts and 13.1 innings pitched this season, Burke is in the 2nd percentile in xERA (9.01), 13th percentile in strikeout rate (13.6%), and 4th percentile in barrel rate (20.0%).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Lawrence Butler +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Burke's forgettable numbers, the White Sox's bullpen is logging the 10th-worst HR/9 (1.07), 9th-worst barrel rate (9.3%), 5th-worst hard-hit rate (43.4%), and 2nd-highest fly-ball rate (43.0%). Considering that winds are blowing out to center at Rate Field, Butler and the other sluggers on the Athletics have a decent chance to send a couple of balls over the fence on Tuesday.

It's only a matter of time before Adolis Garcia experiences a power surge, as the hard-hitting righty is in the 91st percentile in xSLG (.581), 94th percentile in average exit velocity (94.3 MPH), 92nd percentile in barrel rate (18.6%), and 87th percentile in hard-hit rate (53.5%). What might be even more impressive for Garcia is the fact he's registering a stellar 13.6% strikeout rate across his first 59 plate appearances despite having a 27.7% strikeout rate or worse in each of his first six seasons in the majors.

While it remains to be seen if Garcia can continue to avoid striking out often, he has the 2nd-highest fly-ball rate (65.1%) and 12th-most barrels per plate appearance (13.6%), which could be bad news for Yusei Kikuchi and the relievers on the Los Angeles Angels. Among pitchers with 15-plus innings under their belt this season, Kikuchi has the 10th-worst HR/9 (2.00) and 4th-worst barrel rate (14.0%).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Adolis Garcia +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even with the Angels surprisingly leading the AL West at the moment, their bullpen is posting the 3rd-worst HR/9 (1.85), 9th-highest fly-ball rate (40.5%), 10th-worst barrel rate (9.2%), and 9th-worst average exit velocity (89.6 MPH). Provided the matchup and his notable power metrics, Garcia has a formidable opportunity to add to his current tally of two homers on the season.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.