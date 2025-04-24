3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 4/24/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

While this is a lefty-lefty matchup for Washington Nationals slugger James Wood against Baltimore Orioles starter Cade Povich, we should still feel good about Wood's ability to hit a home run on Thursday.

Povich has really struggled across four outings, coming into the day with a 6.56 xERA and most recently getting pummeled by the Cincinnati Reds for three dingers. He's in the 25th percentile or worse in all of barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and average exit velocity allowed.

The southpaw pitcher hasn't demonstrated any sort of dominance in same-handed matchups, either. Dating back to last season, Povich has posted a 5.39 xFIP, 16.2% K rate, and 50.0% fly-ball rate against 111 left-handed batters. Although he's allowed just two home runs in this split, a 4.9% HR/FB rate is due for regression.

Meanwhile, Wood has built off a successful 2024 campaign and has begun this year inside the 95th percentile or better in a variety of Statcast metrics, including barrel rate, maximum exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and xISO. Most importantly for this matchup, he hasn't missed a beat facing left-handed pitching (.324 ISO) and even has a higher fly-ball rate (43.5%) in the split.

The Orioles also have the sixth-highest xFIP (4.37) among active rosters, potentially giving Wood another path toward a long ball if he's unable to find success against Povich.

This is another lefty-lefty matchup, but we know the power potential Oneil Cruz brings to the table, and his 2025 metrics have lived up to that reputation. Cruz is rocking an 18.5% barrel rate (93rd percentile) and 56.6% hard-hit rate (94th percentile), and like most campaigns, he's in the 100th percentile in maximum exit velocity.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson is preforming well so far, but a 62.3% fly-ball rate should get our attention, and he's consistently been a fly-ball pitcher throughout his career.

Most notably, though, is that Anderson has allowed a higher rate of home runs to left-handed batters in recent seasons. In 2023, he gave up 1.82 HR/9, and the following campaign he coughed up 1.77 HR/9. This year? All three dingers he's allowed have come off lefties.

Anderson also has just an 18.2% strikeout rate in same-handed matchups this season, which should further help Cruz connect tonight.

Backing a player to hit a home run against a team starting Jacob deGrom would've sounded crazy in past campaigns, but he's had a tough time with left-handed batters thus far, perhaps opening the door for a Tyler Soderstrom dinger.

Over his four 2025 starts, deGrom has faced 50 lefties and posted a 5.30 xFIP, 18.0% strikeout rate, and 34.3% ground-ball rate. All five of the home runs he's allowed have come from that side of the plate.

Meanwhile, Soderstrom has been crushing it at the plate and is tied for the league lead in home runs (nine). This is supported by high marks in barrel rate (95th percentile), xISO (94th percentile), and xSLG (94th percentile).

Add in that the wind is blowing out at 10 mph in Sacramento, and Sutter Health Park gives a boost to home runs, and we should like our chances clicking on Soderstrom to knock one out tonight.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

