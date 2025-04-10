3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 4/10/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying their trip to Coors, and they wrap up the series this afternoon.

The Brew Crew plated 17 runs last night and 7 runs on Tuesday. Over the past two games, they've racked up six homers, with William Contreras launching one in each game. At +500 odds, he's an appealing bet to hit another tater today.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run William Contreras +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ryan Feltner is getting the ball for the Colorado Rockies. The righty is off to a solid start in 2025 through his first 10 frames, but last season, he permitted a .341 wOBA and 1.27 homers per nine innings at Coors.

Plus, after Feltner exits, Contreras will face a Rockies bullpen that is gassed after the staff has allowed 24 runs in two days.

Our MLB player projections have Contreras tied for the day's third-best HR projection. He's easy to like at +500.

On the flip side of the Coors game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado offense get to tangle with Quinn Priester, and it's a good matchup for the Rox.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ryan McMahon +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

Priester has struggled over 99 2/3 career innings, pitching to a 4.74 SIERA and 15.2% strikeout rate. Despite a 55.2% ground-ball rate, homers have been a huge issue for him as he's surrendered 1.72 dingers per nine in his career.

A low-K pitcher who has a gopher-ball problem? Doesn't seem like a guy who will have success at Coors.

McMahon has five 20-homer seasons to his name, and he's off to a nice start in 2025, popping two taters en route to a .351 wOBA. He amassed a 44.1% hard-hit rate at home against right-handers last year and is plenty capable of putting one in the seats today.

The lone night game tonight pits two good pitchers against each other as it's Jesus Luzardo versus Spencer Schwellenbach. Luzardo is usually a fly-ball pitcher, and with him being a southpaw, I'm intrigued by Marcell Ozuna's home run prop.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Marcell Ozuna +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Luzardo has always had talent but has struggled with injuries. He might be in for a breakout season in his first year with the Philadelphia Phillies as he's posted a silly 41.3% strikeout rate through two starts. But Luzardo has given up fly-ball rates of 40.8% and 40.2% the last two years, which has led to him being tagged for 1.14 home runs per nine innings over that span.

Ozuna has put up 39 and 40 homers the last two seasons. He absolutely mauls lefties, recording a .393 wOBA in the split in 2024, and he's a solid pick to go yard tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.