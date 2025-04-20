3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Sunday 4/20/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

I'm actually surprised this isn't lower despite tiny odds as is.

Most of all, that's due to extreme winds -- nearing 20 mph -- out to right field at Fenway Park today. The Boston Red Sox's 6.12-run implied total probably has a bit to do with that, and it's no secret that Rafael Devers is their best left-handed bat.

However, Devers is also swinging extremely well entering a great matchup. He's compiled an .804 OPS, .207 ISO, 52.5% hard-hit rate, and 42.5% flyball rate against righties this season across 71 plate appearances (PAs). Today, he'll draw struggling Chicago White Sox hurler Sean Burke, whose 9.34 xERA is somehow worse than a 7.56 ERA. He's coughed up 2.70 HR/9 in the limited sample.

There isn't a box that Devers fails to check, which is why anything north of +250 here is still appetizing.

Despite being a pitcher-friendly venue in a vacuum, Rogers Centre sits around the MLB average for home runs. We'll go north of the border in this friendly matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays lefty Easton Lucas has had particularly issues with the long ball. His 4.50 xERA isn't terrible, but he's amassed 1.76 HR/9 allowed in 2025's limited sample with elevated flyball (47.5%) and hard-hit (42.5%) rates that will lead to those sorts of issues.

Though formerly just a "utility guy", Dylan Moore is becoming undeniable against southpaws. He's clobbered them for a 1.574 OPS, .632 ISO, and identical 46.2% flyball and hard-hit rates across 23 PAs. He'll hit leadoff on Sunday.

Lucas' struggles open the door to see if Moore can stay warm.

Mike Trout seems to be on a mission to remind folks why he was the AL MVP favorite for nearly a decade straight.

Against right-handed pitchers like today's projected opposing starter, Trout has starred with an .831 OPS, .364 ISO, 43.8% hard-hit rate, and 58.3% (!) flyball rate. He's emphasizing loft, which has led to all 8 of his bombs coming in 77 PAs against orthodox hurlers to this point.

Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants is certainly a gettable one at baseball's sixth-best park for dingers. In his age-42 campaign, Mr. Kate Upton has a 4.68 xERA with mediocre flyball (38.7%) and hard-hit (38.7%) rates allowed. He's let up 1.45 HR/9 despite two starts in his home park at sea level.

At a median projection of 0.34 homers, FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections would have expected Trout closer to +247 for a bomb.

