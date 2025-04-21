3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 4/21/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

With some good hitting weather in Cleveland, Jazz Chisholm can hit a dinger today.

Chisholm is taking on righty Gavin Williams. A year ago, Williams permitted a 40.0% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters, and his strikeout rate is just 21.7% so far this season.

Jazz does his best work with the platoon advantage, putting up a 50.0% fly-ball rate and 38.9% hard-hit rate in the split this campaign. In 2024, 18 of Chisholm's 24 homers came against righties.

About that weather, it's expected to be 69 degrees today in Cleveland with the wind blowing out to right at 17 MPH. Giddy up.

Spencer Torkelson is breaking out this season, and he's in a good spot tonight against Randy Vasquez.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Torkelson has mostly struggled in the bigs until this season. He's starting to look like the big-time bat he was supposed to be, mashing his way to a stellar .434 wOBA with 7 homers. In 2024, Torkelson hit just 13 jacks in 381 plate appearances. His seven bombs this year have come in only 97 plate appearances.

A righty-righty matchup with Vasquez should suit Torkelson just fine as the Detroit Tigers' slugger owns a .423 wOBA and 44.4% fly-ball rate in the split this season. Torkelson has also been doing his best work at home, recording a .479 wOBA and 39.3% hard-hit rate at Comerica.

Matt Olson has only three taters this season, but he's hitting the ball extremely well. I like his homer chances tonight versus Erick Fedde.

Olson's expected wOBA is a gaudy .426, and his barrel rate is a career-best 18.2%. If he keeps this up, the round-trippers are coming.

Fedde was just meh last year, and his numbers have nosedived across the board so far in 2025, with the veteran right-hander sporting a 5.94 SIERA, 43.5% fly-ball rate and 12.0% K rate. Yikes.

At home against a bad pitcher, Olson is in a great matchup to go yard.

