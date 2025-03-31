3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 3/31/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Brandon Lowe has been hitting the daylights out of the ball to open the year, and I'm down to buy in.

Lowe already has three barrels this year across 10 balls in play, tied for fifth most in the league. This shouldn't come as a massive surprise, though. Lowe finished last year with a 12.4% barrel rate and 44.7% hard-hit rate, high-quality power numbers.

Today, he'll face Carmen Mlodzinski, who is transitioning into the rotation for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mlodzinski did a good job of keeping the ball on the ground last year, but it's a different beast as he shifts back into being a starter. The last time he was a full-time starter -- at Double-A in 2022 -- Mlodzinski let up 45.7% fly-ball rate.

Lowe has proven both last year and this year that he's someone who could take advantage of that.

Anthony Santander is yet to record an extra-base hit with his new team. Tonight's a good spot for him to get on the board.

Santander and the Toronto Blue Jays will face Michael Soroka. Soroka is still trying to find his footing in the big leagues. He opened as a starter with the Chicago White Sox last year before eventually getting demoted to the bullpen. He finished the season with a 42.7% fly-ball rate allowed, a healthy amount higher than what he had posted throughout his minor league career. He'll be hoping a change of scenery can turn things around.

Santander didn't need a change of scenery as he has posted a .266 ISO against righties since the start of last year with a whopping 56.2% fly-ball rate. With the Rogers Centre's roof closed -- a relative boon for hitting this time of year -- we could see him kickstart his debut season in Toronto.

We've got pretty poor dinger-hitting conditions as the Athletics unveil Sutter Health Park in Sacramento tonight. It'll be just 53 degrees at first pitch, akin to what the A's dealt with in Oakland.

That's enough to push me off Kyle Tucker at +420 to go deep. I think the matchup is good enough to buy into Ian Happ at longer odds.

Happ and Tucker will face friend of the fly-ball Joey Estes. Estes let up a 55.5% fly-ball rate last year, leading to less-than-ideal 1.62 home runs per nine innings.

Happ took a step forward last year, posting an 11.7% barrel rate, 44.9% hard-hit rate, and 41.8% fly-ball rate, all of which were his best in a season where he recorded at least 500 plate appearances. Against righties, Happ's fly-ball rate is 42.5% since the start of last year with a .208 ISO. He's got the juice necessary to go deep even in cool conditions.

