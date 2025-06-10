3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 6/10/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

With Grant Holmes and Quinn Priester listed as the scheduled starters, the Atlanta Braves are in a good spot tonight.

While Priester has been getting solid results lately, the underlying numbers just aren't very good as he has a 4.58 SIERA and 15.4% strikeout rate this season.

Holmes is kind of the opposite -- the recent results have been meh but the advanced numbers are dope. For the year, Holmes boasts a 3.91 SIERA, 24.3% K rate and 11.2% swinging-strike rate.

In addition to the edge in starting pitchers, Atlanta's bullpen (3.99 xFIP) is slighty better than the Milwaukee Brewers' relievers (4.13), and offensively, the Braves are 14th in wOBA (.312) and Milwaukee is 24th (.301).

The Braves have the advantage in several departments today, and I like them to win by at least two runs.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Lance McCullers and Shane Smith are taking the ball today in Houston, and that puts me on the under.

McCullers has found his form after a rough first couple outings in his return from injury. Over his past four starts, he owns a 2.74 xFIP and has racked up 29 Ks in 20 1/3 frames. He should be too much for a Chicago White Sox offense that sits dead last in wOBA versus righties (.288).

Smith has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago. A rookie, Smith has pitched to a 4.03 SIERA and 12.5% swinging-strike rate in 62 1/3 innings this year. He's holding hitters to a lowly 34.9% fly-ball rate, which has helped him surrender only 0.58 homers per nine innings. Facing a Houston Astros lineup that ranks just 24th in wOBA against RHP (.306), Smith can have success.

Chicago's bullpen is a different story as they're last in xFIP (4.66), but the Astros' relievers are 8th in xFIP (3.82) and can carry the load in the late innings.

All in all, we have two quality starters going against a pair of poor offenses. Runs should be hard to come by.

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Harrison is showing some signs of a breakout, and this market is a way to back him tonight at Coors against the Colorado Rockies.

Harrison has split time between the bullpen and rotation in 2025, recording a sparkling 3.73 SIERA, 14.0% swinging-strike rate and 24.1% K rate. While those numbers are somewhat inflated by his time as a reliever, Harrison has posted a 3.57 xFIP over his three starts.

A start at Coors can go south in a hurry, but these Rockies are next to last in wOBA versus southpaws (.264) with the third-highest strikeout rate in the split (27.8%). Colorado is just 18th in home wOBA (.316).

In addition to needing Harrison to deal early, we also need the San Francisco Giants' offense to do some early-innings work versus Carson Palmquist. I think they'll do just that.

Palmquist, a lefty, gave up a 50.0% fly-ball rate in Triple-A earlier this campaign, and that has carried over to the bigs as he's allowing 2.00 homers per nine through his first 18 1/3 innings. The swing-and-miss stuff he displayed down on the farm has not transitioned to The Show as he has mustered a tiny 6.1% swinging-strike rate thus far.

Righties have a 48.0% fly-ball rate against him in a small sample, and there's a chance right-handers such as Wilmer Flores, Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos -- all of who mash versus LHP -- get two plate appearances against Palmquist over the first three innings.

