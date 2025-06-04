Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Astros vs Pirates Game Info

Houston Astros (33-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SCHN

Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-2, 4.62 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 0-1, 8.64 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mike Burrows (0-1, 8.64 ERA). Gusto's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gusto's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. Burrows has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Burrows starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.7%)

Astros vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Pirates are -137 to cover, and the Astros are +114.

Astros vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Pirates game on June 4, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (55%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 12-7 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 32-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-26).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 10-19 record (winning just 34.5% of its games).

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-33-3).

The Pirates have a 26-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (70) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 44th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jose Altuve has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Meyers heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles and a walk.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has collected 42 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 143rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds' .372 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .234 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 125th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has an on-base percentage of .361, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .310.

Astros vs Pirates Head to Head

6/3/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/30/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

