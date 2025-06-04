Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (30-32) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-29)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSWI

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-220) | MIL: -1.5 (+180)

CIN: +1.5 (-220) | MIL: -1.5 (+180) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-0, 1.51 ERA vs D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with D.L. Hall (1-0, 1.69 ERA). Abbott's team is 7-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Abbott's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Hall has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Hall start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the underdog at +102, and Cincinnati is -120 playing at home.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Brewers are +180 to cover, while the Reds are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Brewers on June 4, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 10-8 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 32-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've gone 10-20 in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (22.7%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have put together a 33-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 62 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .259 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 55th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl has a slash line of .304/.385/.424 this season and a team-best OPS of .809.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in MLB.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Gavin Lux has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Santiago Espinal has been key for Cincinnati with 45 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .300.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a team-best .432 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .280.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Christian Yelich is batting .238 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick is batting .295 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 17 walks.

Brice Turang is batting .271 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.

Reds vs Brewers Head to Head

6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

