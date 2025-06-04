Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 4

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mike Burrows record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +144, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 8.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Kyle Harrison (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins