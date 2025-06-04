FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's MLB Strikeout Props - June 4

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mike Burrows record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

  • José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +144, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

  • MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 8.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

  • Kyle Harrison (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

  • Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

  • Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

