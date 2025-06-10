3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Royals on Tuesday 6/10/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Yankees at Royals

Two quality starters will be on the mound for this one. Max Fried will make his 14th start for the Yankees, boasting a 1.78 ERA, 3.27 SIERA, and 3.17 xFIP. He's currently tied for the second-shortest American League Cy Young odds (+800), though the award is Tarik Skubal's to lose (-190).

The Royals are in the top 10 for the most hits per game and highest batting average. However, Fried touts a 0.938 WHIP while opponents are batting only .195 against him. Kansas City also has the ninth and seventh-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs and sinkers, respectively -- which make up Fried's most-used pitches. After giving up only one hit and no runs in his previous outing, Fried should keep on rolling.

Noah Cameron will likely be the factor that decides this total. While the young buck has dominated with a 0.85 ERA, he's made only five starts in the majors thus far. Plus, we have a case for negative regression as he holds a 4.84 SIERA.

When it comes to facing New York's daunting batting order, power hitting must be kept in check. The Yanks lead baseball in slugging percentage, home run rate, and isolated power. Cameron gives up only 0.57 HR/9 while sitting in the 90th percentile of barrel rate ceded.

The rookie hurler also has a wide variety of pitches he can lean into, with five offerings holding usage rates surpassing 16.0% (four-seam fastball, changeup, cutter, curveball, and slider). New York is essentially the cream of the crop in runs above average against every pitch, but it's only 10th when facing sliders -- which is about as low as we can find for them. Cameron has at least one tool he can lean on, and his slider happens to carry his best put-away rate, too.

Leaning on a rookie starter against the Yankees is tough, but Cameron's ability to limit hard contact and his slider could be enough to aid the under.

Finding any favorable matchup against Fried is easier said than done, but Maikel Garcia is one batter we can circle. He currently leads the Royals with a .312 batting average. Furthermore, he's reached at least two bases in three of the last four games and five of the past nine.

The right-handed hitter's numbers don't falter much against southpaws, including a .289 batting average. He's hitting only .217 against four seamers, and it's unlikely to come up much considering his .231 career average. Garcia is racking to tune of .400 and .455 when facing sinkers and curveballs -- two of Fried's three most-used pitches. He's also batting .344 when facing sweepers and .286 against changeups. While Garcia struggling against Fried's top pitch is concerning, I can overlook it with Garcia hitting well against four of the lefty's five most-used pitches.

A .487 SLG has been a huge piece of Garcia reaching at least two bases. Fried is only in the 58th and 62nd percentiles of hard-hit and barrel rates allowed, respectively. With winds blowing out to left field tonight, Garcia has an avenue to keep up his impressive slugging.

As mentioned, the Royals -- as a team -- struggle to produce runs against Fried's two most-used pitches. In line with the under, I am expecting another deep start from the Cy Young contender. This should present plenty of opportunities for strikeouts.

Fried has totaled at least seven Ks in three of the last four, and he's notched six strikeouts in five of his past seven appearances. His curveball and sweeper carry his highest whiff rates. Kansas City logs the 10th-fewest runs above average against sweepers, allowing one of Fried's key strikeout tools to feast.

The Royals have the second-lowest K% overall, but they've logged eight or more strikeouts in two of the last three -- which is well above their average of only 6.91 per game (second-fewest). Fried is -188 to record over 17.5 outs, and our MLB DFS projections have Fried with the most innings pitched for tonight's slate (5.85).

Between a deep start and favorable pitch usage, look for his strikeout success to keep up.

