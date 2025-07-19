3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Cubs on Saturday 7/19/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs?

The Cubbies flew the W out of the break with a 4-1 in yesterday's matinee at Wrigley. As the starters shift, could we see a different tenor to tonight's national television contest?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Cubs

Both of these orders are in a position to succeed against today's starters.

Any right-hander on the planet is a decent matchup for the Cubbies, who have MLB's best team OPS against them in the past 30 days (.839). It definitely helps that Brayan Bello might be a bit overvalued entering this one after just one earned run in his last 15.1 innings. Bello's 3.14 ERA doesn't line up with a skill-interactive ERA (4.35 SIERA) that is quite high thanks to his 82.0% contact rate. It leaves plenty to chance.

Meanwhile, it's just been a tough year for Shota Imanaga when the Sox are raking against southpaws. Imanaga's 4.78 SIERA will have to hold off a Boston team that has mashed his split for an .808 OPS in the last month themselves.

Further, totals usually go as the wind does at Wrigley Field, and there's a sizable bump to bats with warm weather and 10 mph winds blowing out to right center.

Inconsistent bullpens aside, I think these red-hot offenses can chase the starters out of this one.

I was brief with Imanaga's contact splits to bury the lede.

The long ball has been a massive issue for the lefty. Elevated flyball (55.9%) and hard-hit (36.6%) rates to right-handed batters have caused him to allow 1.79 HR/9 to opposite-handed bats. He's allowed just 1 homer to lefties in 17.2 innings, though.

Unfortunately for him, the BoSox will throw out a right-hand-dominant order that's scariest bat is Alex Bregman. Bregman has tattooed left-handers for a 1.019 OPS, 37.8% flyball rate, and 40.5% hard-hit rate this season.

Wrigley is MLB's sixth-best park for bombs if you're a righty. That's among the reasons that FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.63 median total bases from the third baseman on Saturday.

At 0.35 median home runs, we'd have set his odds for a round-tripper closer to +239. This might not be a shabby spot to use FanDuel's 50% Profit Boost Token for homer bets today. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

