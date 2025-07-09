3 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for PSG vs. Real Madrid

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the semifinals. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for PSG versus Real Madrid?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid

In what is one of the most anticipated matchups of the CWC up to this point, there should be plenty of fireworks with PSG and Real Madrid squaring off on Wednesday. Following a 5-0 masterclass against Inter en route to winning the Champions League title, PSG has shown no signs of slowing down in the CWC, netting multiple goals in all but one of their five matches.

Aside from the UCL victors totaling 12 goals in their 5 matches in the CWC, Real Madrid have shown improvements under new manager Xabi Alonso, logging 11 goals in their first 5 matches of the tourney. But with Madrid still getting adjusted to Alonso's system, there have been some moments of inconsistency on the defensive end of the pitch, with both Real Madrid and their opponent finding the back of the net in three of the club's first five contests throughout the CWC.

Given the firepower that both Real Madrid and PSG possess, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is certainly obtainable during Wednesday's clash between two premier clubs.

Despite PSG entering Wednesday's showdown with a 4-0-1 record in the CWC and Real Madrid being unbeaten under Alonso with a 4-1-0 record, I give the slight edge to the team from Paris in this semifinal bout. Outside of a 1-0 defeat to Botafogo in the group stage, PSG have outscored their opponents 12-0 in their other four games, including a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will face their stiffest test of the tournament thus far on Wednesday, especially with Alonso's squad still finding their footing in his system. Additionally, Real Madrid will notably be without newly signed defender Dean Huijsen after he picked up a red card in the 3-2 quarterfinal win over Dortmund, which means Raul Asencio -- who has been shaky recently -- could draw the start in Madrid's back line.

With PSG boasting the deepest and most talented roster of the remaining clubs, there's value in taking them to secure a win over Real Madrid to earn a spot in the CWC final.

Although I believe PSG emerge as victors on Wednesday, there won't be a lack of shots being taken from Real Madrid. Up to this point, Madrid has notched seven-plus shots on target in three of their first five matches in the CWC, and they've managed to score three-plus goals in three of their last four outings.

There is no shortage of world class talent in this matchup, but we'll back Federico Valverde to produce a shot on target in this contest. Valverde remains a key fixture in Real Madrid's midfield, and Alonso has given him the green light to be more of an attacking threat, prompting Valverde to record multiple shots in four of his five caps in the CWC while tallying at least one shot on target in all five appearances.

Real Madrid likely knows that you have to be ultra-aggressive to defeat PSG, so I'm expecting Valverde to continue peppering shots at goal in this pivotal contest.

