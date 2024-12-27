3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Saturday's Bowl Games (12/28/24)

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Before the bowl season reaches its most anticipated stretch with the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, this weekend features plenty of intriguing bowl games. Saturday has eight games on the schedule, including two top-25 matchups leading the way.

Saturday features some of the wonky traditions during bowl season -- from the Pinstripe Bowl played in Yankee Stadium to the viral Pop-Tarts Bowl. We even have a bowl game named after Snoop Dogg in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (you read that right).

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Saturday's loaded slate of bowl games?

College Football Bowl Bets for Saturday

Boston College Golden Eagles vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

One of the trickiest parts of bowl season is figuring out how teams will look without key players. The Boston College Eagles will be one of those squads as star defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive tackle Ozzy Traplio are expected to sit out.

According to NFL Mock Draft Data Base's 2025 Consensus Big Board, both players are expected to be drafted. Ezeiruaku is currently the 65th-best prospect on the board, and he made the Consensus All-American team thanks to an absurd 80 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

With that said, the Golden Eagles are already 49th in EPA allowed per play while surrendering 26.3 points per game (bottom 49%), 7.5 yards per passing attempt (bottom 43%), and 262.5 passing yards per contest (bottom 13%). What happens when you take away one of the nation's best pass rushers?

Boston College is 62nd in EPA allowed per drop back, compared to 41st against the run. Scoring has been a struggle for Nebraska, with the Huskers averaging 22.9 PPG (bottom 28%) and 4.9 yards per play (bottom 20%). The Huskers have shown a bit more promise through the air, logging 222.1 passing yards per contest (bottom 49%), compared to 129.5 rushing yards per game (bottom 32%). Plus, true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola is uber-talented and has flashed at times this season.

I like Nebraska's chances of covering in a defensive battle. The Cornhuskers' defense -- which ranks 28th in EPA allowed per play -- is still expected to feature key players like defensive lineman Ty Robinson (134th in 2025 Big Board).

The Eagles are 58th in EPA per play and tout a 60.0% rush-play rate (top 12%). The Huskers are best at stopping the run, ranked 19th in EPA allowed per carry, compared to 43rd against the pass. Led by an impressive interior defensive line, Nebraska is more than equipped to stuff the run.

College Football Nerds' prediction model has the Cornhuskers winning 22.8-15.7, and this probably fails to account for Boston College without two NFL prospects. Nebraska could win with cushion in the Pinstripe Bowl.

No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 13 Miami Hurricanes

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is entertaining enough with Pop-Tarts mascots stealing the spotlight as the victor gets to eat the mascot. This zany new college football tradition may throw many fans off, but this year's edition features a legit football game.

We have a top-25 matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Miami (FL) Hurricanes. The biggest storyline going into this one is will Cam Ward play? The superstar QB is currently sitting atop the 2025 Consensus Big Board and carries the second-short odds to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (+170).

Ward is expected to play along with his supporting cast, which includes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and running back Damien Martinez. The Hurricanes are locked and loaded, giving value to their 30.5-point total.

numberFire's college football game projections has Miami totaling 38.1 points, and College Football Nerds isn't far behind with a 36.2 projected total. As our Skyler Carlin points out in his best bets for the Pop-Tarts Bowl piece, Iowa State has given up 30.6 points per game over its previous seven games.

The Canes log a nation-high 43.1 PPG this season and 9.4 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most). This one doesn't take a whole lot of research considering the Cyclones' recent struggles. However, this could be more about Miami's run game on Saturday.

Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. lead a backfield that is fifth in EPA per rushing attempt. Meanwhile, ISU has been shredded on the ground to the tune of 5.2 yards allowed per carry (bottom 14%). While the Cyclones are 10th in EPA allowed per drop back, this secondary is far from impenetrable as it allowed an alarming 12.2 yards per passing attempt in the Big 12 Championship.

The over on Miami's 30.5-point total is appealing, but we can take this a step further to the 34.5-point alternate total. We get much better odds here (+158), compared to -122 for over 30.5 points, and projection models suggest this pick is far from outlandish.

No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes

Rounding out our best bets for Saturday's bowl games, let's look at the top-25 matchup between the Brigham Young Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes. This is an interesting case where we have conference foes meeting, yet these Big 12 squads did not meet during the regular season.

The Alamo Bowl should deliver as both teams finished in the Big 12's four-way tie at the top of regular season standings. Despite holding two top-three prospects on the 2025 Consensus Big Board, Colorado is expected to be at full strength as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will play.

The Buffaloes seem to have the edge -- as seen in our best bets for the Alamo Bowl. Instead of taking the spread, the total seems more promising.

numberFire's projection heavily lean toward under 54.5 points, giving the under a 72.5% likelihood of hitting. That's a value compared to the current -110 odds, which imply 52.4% implied probability.

Simply put, both of these defenses are in the top five of takeaways per contest. Colorado's defense gives up the fourth-lowest red zone scoring rate while sitting in the top half of third down conversion rate allowed. BYU struggles mightily on key downs, sitting in the bottom 14% of third down conversion percentage.

On the other side of the ball, the Cougars are 12th in EPA allowed per drop back, compared to 27th against the run. That makes them a good fit against a Colorado offense that sports the fourth-highest pass-play rate in college football.

With BYU's offense struggling in key areas (bottom 36% in turnovers per game) and the Cougars' defense showing that it could at least somewhat limit the Buffaloes' elite passing attack, the under looks like the way to go.

