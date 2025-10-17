3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss at Georgia

The SEC is a wide-open race as six teams have a 2-1 conference record or better. FanDuel Sportsbook's SEC Championship odds have five teams with lines of +750 or shorter. Two of those squads meet in Week 8 as the No. 5 Mississippi Rebels (+700) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (+500).

Headed into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kick off, the Rebels struggled a week ago with a 24-21 win over the Washington State Cougars as 33-point favorites. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs come off back-to-back double-digit wins while covering both contests. Saturday's 7.5-point spread in favor of Georgia feels warranted, but which side could be the best bet?

Let's look at that in more for our best bets and player props for a top-10 meeting in the SEC.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Ole Miss at Georgia Betting Picks

While the Rebels come off a deflating performance, this remains one of the nation's most efficient passing attacks by ranking 23rd in expected points added (EPA) per dropback -- per Game On Paper. Ole Miss still featured an efficient passing attack last week as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss converted 20 of 29 for 253 passing yards (8.7 yards per passing attempt) while recording two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Chambliss now boasts 9.9 yards per passing attempt while recording seven passing touchdowns and one interception. Mississippi tools has the tools to expose perhaps the weakest unit of Georgia.

Ole Miss Total Points Over Oct 18 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bulldogs give up 6.8 yards per passing attempt (46th) and rank 84th in EPA per dropback allowed. Meanwhile, they are eighth in EPA per rushing attempt allowed. Further adding to UGA's secondary concerns, Pro Football Focus ranks it 123rd in pass rush grade. Starting safety Kyron Jones (foot) is also out indefinitely.

We've seen Georgia struggle against explosive passing attacks -- such as allowing 10.3 yards per passing attempt against the Tennessee Volunteers and 7.2 yards per passing attempt when facing the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Rebs racking up 10.0 yards per passing attempt (eighth), look for the Dawgs to give up big plays through the air yet again.

Ole Miss' team total at 22.5 feels undervalued. This is an offense posting 37.8 points per game (12th) while Georgia's defense isn't its former dominant form by allowing 4.9 yards per play (33rd).

Paired with the Rebels finding success on the scoreboard, give me Chambliss to go over 250.5 passing yards. He's done so in all four starts while surpassing 300 passing yards in three contests. Chambliss carries +240 odds to reach 300+ passing yards.

Mississippi totals the 10th-fewest seconds per play. A quick pace paired with consistent downfield shots spells trouble for UGA. Therefore, the Bulldogs will likely look to limit possessions by running the rock.

Georgia already has a 56.9% rush-play rate (31st), and the Rebels surrender 4.8 yards per carry (105th) compared to 5.8 yards per passing attempt (7th). Between the potential game plan while Ole Miss struggles against the run, I'd love to get exposure to this rushing attack.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Gunner Stockton (UGA) -165 View more odds in Sportsbook

As of Thursday afternoon, rushing yard props are not up for the Dawgs. Lead running back Chauncey Bowens left last week's game with a calf injury, logging only four rushing attempts. Coach Kirby Smart suggested Bowens will be good to go, but until we get an official report, the rushing yard props will have to wait.

This shifts my attention to the any time touchdown market. Nate Frazier (+100) has only two touchdowns on the season. Bowens' -160 line feels hefty when he's recorded only four TDs. Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the team with six rushing touchdowns.

I'll take Stockton's -145 line over Bowens at -160. Plus, I wouldn't write off Bowens having a limited workload considering how his role looked a week ago. That adds more juice to Stockton finding the end zone -- especially when he has three rushing TDs over the last two.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any college football game taking place October 16th to October 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.