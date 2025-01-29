3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 1/29/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Virginia at Miami

Miami hosts Virginia on the heels of a nine-game skid that's seen them lose five of their last six games by double-digits. They're 0-9 in the ACC and have yet to beat a team inside the top 300 on KenPom.

And yet, coming off an extended break following a trip out west, the Hurricanes can win their first conference game of the season against a flawed Virginia side.

Moneyline Miami Jan 30 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Virginia -- despite their 9-11 record -- really hasn't been that much better than Miami to this point. The Cavaliers have only two wins against top-200 KenPom teams, and they've lost by double-digits in 8 of 12 games against top-100 foes. They have the third-worst net rating (-14.1) in ACC play and have yet to win a conference game on the road.

The Cavaliers have particularly struggled against teams that can score the rock. They're 1-11 against top-100 offenses (by KenPom's adjusted offense metric) -- with their lone win coming in the third game of the season.

Scoring just so happens to be the only thing Miami does well. The Hurricanes are averaging north of 80 points per game at home, and they're up to 58th nationally in adjusted offense. They have a rock-solid 114.2 offensive rating against teams outside the top 50 for adjusted offense; Virginia is at 105.1 in that split.

This isn't the same Virginia defense we've come to know, either. They're just 88th in adjusted defense on the year and rank 14th in ACC defensive rating. Miami shouldn't have much of a problem scoring on the Cavaliers, and Virginia hasn't shown the ability to score even against the worst defenses in the country. They've yet to score 75 points in a single game this season and have cracked 70 just twice.

It doesn't seem like Miami's ready to quit on the season, either. They took Cal to overtime in their most recent showing and have had time to regroup after their west coast road trip. With the Canes in a bounce back spot, there's value in Miami's moneyline at -110.

California vs. SMU

With Cal hitting the road for a conference date with SMU, I'm happy to buy into this Mustangs offense. We've seen them clear 90 points twice in their last five games, so a point total north of 81.5 is well within their range of outcomes.

SMU Total Points Over Jan 30 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Mustangs rank 33rd in adjusted offense heading into tonight's matchup, and they sport the ACC's third-best scoring offense in conference play. And while they're a respectable 74th in adjusted tempo, SMU has quietly averaged the third-fastest pace in league games.

They've lit up the scoreboard with regularity at home, averaging 87.1 points via a 55.1% effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the split. That sets them up well against a Cal squad that has struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor.

On the season, the Golden Bears are 217th in adjusted defense. They have the third-worst defensive rating in the ACC, with most of that damage coming inside. They've permitted the fourth most points in the paint and highest two-point attempt rate in the conference. SMU averages the second-most points in the paint and has an above-average two-point attempt rate.

With California surrendering more than 79 points per game on the road, SMU is in a lovely spot to clear 81.5 total points.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard has struggled of late -- there's no sugarcoating it. Over his last six games, the Bulldogs' leading scorer has averaged a measly 12.8 points per game. He's shooting a dreadful 26% during that stretch, though that hasn't stopped him from hoisting 13.5 shots per game on a 25% usage rate.

With 16 and 15 field goal attempts over his last two games, Hubbard is clearly trying to shoot his way out of this funk. A plus matchup with Alabama bodes well for his chances of snapping his cold spell, so we can consider the over on his 17.5-point prop.

Josh Hubbard (MSST) - Total Points Josh Hubbard Over Jan 30 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Crimson Tide lead the nation in KenPom's adjusted tempo metric, presenting a pace-up spot for Hubbard and Mississippi State. That explains this game's 165.5-point over/under. With a team-leading 23% usage rate on the year, Hubbard stands to take a large piece of that pie.

'Bama isn't the most fearsome defense to face, either. They're 43rd in adjusted defense and have second-worst scoring defense in SEC play. They've been especially poor defending the perimeter; against Power Conference guards, the Crimson Tide have given up the second-most points and most field goal attempts per 40 minutes in the SEC.

As such, another high-usage game from Hubbard feels imminent. Considering his gaudy shooting splits at Humphrey Coliseum (45% at home; 28% away), this is an intriguing spot to target Hubbard over 17.5 points.

Try the FanDuel Boost Builder for college basketball today! Build a 3+ leg parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager! For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.