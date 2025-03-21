3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UCLA vs. Tennessee

Rounding out a robust Saturday slate of games, we get the UCLA Bruins (the 7 seed in the Midwest region) taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (the 2 seed), tipping off at 9:40 p.m. ET in a game with a tight spread and some interesting trends.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page.

Betting Picks for UCLA vs. Tennessee

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Tennessee Mar 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In a low-totaled game with a tight spread (Tennessee -4.5), we have some interesting shooting splits, as neither team defends the three-point arc well.

Both teams are 337th or worse in three-point attempt rate allowed to opponents, per BartTorvik.

Both teams shoot above the nation average from deep by a few points (UCLA is 87th, and Tennessee is 160th).

Each side defends the rim pretty well, which works out, as Tennessee is 79th in three-point attempt rate offensively (4.2 points above the nation average).

UCLA is seventh in long-range two-point attempt frequency, so getting to the rim isn't crucial for either offense to operate (and both are top-30 in adjusted efficiency, per Torvik).

My model is expecting 134.0 points here.

Igor Milicic Jr (TENN) - Total Rebounds Igor Milicic Jr Over @ Igor Milicic Jr Under Mar 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tennessee wants to get Igor Milicic Jr. going in the tournament.

That didn't exactly happen in the opening round, as Milicic Jr. scored just 5 points on 5 field goals and pulled down just 3 rebounds in that game.

His minutes are down (20, 18, and 16 over his last three), yet he still leads this team in rebounds per game.

Plus, Wofford is a top-12 team in rebounding rate. UCLA is 151st.

Against teams outside the top 100 in rebounding rate, Milicic Jr. has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game across 11 contests and has had at least 6 boards in 8 of them (72.7%).

UCLA is also just 190th in free throw rate, so Milicic Jr., who has at least 3 fouls in four straight games, may avoid foul trouble, extend his minutes, and clean the glass.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Skyy Clark +154 View more odds in Sportsbook

In UCLA's opening matchup in this year's tournament Skyy Clark hit four triples on seven attempts. That was his second game in his last three with multiple treys, and he has had at least two makes in 7 of his last 14 games.

Tennessee is a great matchup for opposing three-point shooters, as they let up the 24th-highest three-point attempt rate in the nation.

Clark's minutes are stable (23+ minutes in 15 straight games) with an average of 27.4 per game over his last 10. He's had multiple three-point makes in half of these 10.

