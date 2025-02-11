3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee at Kentucky

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Tuesday's college basketball action features a loaded 7 p.m. ET slate, led by No. 4 Tennessee visiting No. 15 Kentucky in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats won 78-73 as 10.5-point underdogs in their last meeting on January 28. UK will be in the underdog once again as Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets for Tennessee-Kentucky by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Tennessee at Kentucky Betting Picks

Due to injuries, Kentucky was a big underdog on the road in the latest matchup. Following an upset win over Tennessee, why are the Wildcats underdogs at home?

More injuries are causing headaches as Jaxson Robinson, who averages 13.3 points per game (PPG), is out, and Lamont Butler (12.9 PPG) is probable. For a team that's led by three guards in the scoring department, missing two key pieces would be brutal against Tennessee's defense (first in Bart Torvik's adjusted defensive efficiency).

Fortunately, Butler is expected to go after posting eight points in 23 minutes in Saturday's 80-57 win over South Carolina. Bart Torvik's game projections have the Cats covering with the Volunteers winning, 73-72.

Considering Kentucky's past success against Tennessee, another cover seems likely. The Wildcats were excellent from three-point land in the last matchup, making 12 of 24 shots (50.0%). This isn't a fluke as the Vols are in the 5th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed, and Kentucky is in the 71st percentile of three-point shot distribution and 3rd in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Turnovers were a problem in the last matchup as the Wildcats had 13 to Tennessee's 5. Having Butler back in the lineup should help. This is also a solid matchup for Kentucky to hide its defense -- which is 101st in efficiency -- as the Volunteers rank 52nd in offensive efficiency and 95th in effective field goal percentage (eFG%).

According to EvanMiya, Butler is Kentucky's second-most valuable player on the roster with a 6.81 Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR). The Cats should keep up good play against their rival as Butler makes his first outing against the Vols.

Considering Robinson is fourth on UK in usage rate (19.3%), these guards are going to have to take on larger roles. Butler was able to take a backseat against South Carolina, logging only 8 points in 23 minutes. However, he should get back to his usual prominent role as seen by his 24.5% usage rate (second-highest).

Butler is a 40.0% three-point shooter, allowing him to take advantage of Tennessee's porous three-point defense. At 6'2", he will have a size advantage against 5-foot-9 Zakai Zeigler. Butler is a pretty physical guard that can drive, taking 52.9% of his shots at the rim. With a size advantage, this split should hold a lot of weight for tonight.

In conference play, Tennessee is giving up 7.0 three-point shots per 40 minutes against guards (third-highest in SEC). The Wildcats log 26.6 three-point shots per contest (87th percentile). As mentioned, Butler has excellent efficiency from beyond the arc, adding to his ability to score in this matchup.

Look for Kentucky's lead guard to turn in a big performance tonight. Over 15.5 points and assists (-115) is another intriguing line for Butler.

In the previous clash, Igor Milicic (10.7 PPG) went to work for the Vols, recording 19 points while cashing in four of his eight three-point looks (50.0%).

As mentioned, this Kentucky defense is extremely susceptible. This is still a great matchup for Milicic, and making at least two three-pointers (+102) holds excellent value.

He takes 43.4% of his shots from three and is averaging 2.3 three-point makes per game over his past three. In conference play, the Wildcats are surrendering 17.6 points per 40 minutes to forwards (second-most in SEC). Plus, opposing forwards are putting up 5.3 three-point shots per 40 minutes when facing Kentucky in SEC play (the highest), and the second-highest mark in this category is held by LSU at 3.4.

Simply put, Big Blue is giving up a boatload of threes to forwards this season. Tennessee wasn't shy about letting it fly in the last meeting at 45 three-point attempts. Milicic should have the green light tonight, especially when Kentucky's forwards Andrew Carr (1.68) and Ansley Almonor (-0.75) have weak Defensive BPRs -- via EvanMiya.

Shooting threes should mean success for Milicic, but maybe not for Tennessee's team success. They shoot 34.3% from three this season (61st percentile).

