3 Best Big Ten Championship Game Bets and Player Props for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

The 2024-25 Big Ten Champions will be crowned today in Indianapolis. The Wisconsin Badgers upset the pre-tournament favorites, Michigan State, on Saturday to earn their spot opposite the Michigan Wolverines.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Wisconsin-Michigan.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Wisconsin-Michigan Betting Picks

This Big Ten matchup between two schools with foundational offensive identities and stars should not be greatly impacted by the neutral site at the Fieldhouse.

Wisconsin is 10th in the country in offensive efficiency in KenPom, and their second-half surge has been led by a leap from guard John Tonje. Tonje dropped 32 points in yesterday's high-scoring affair and has maintained an excellent .654 true-shooting percentage (TS%) despite a hefty usage rate (28.0%).

Ranked okay (148th in adjusted tempo) in the pace category already, the Wolverines (61st) represent an uptick in possessions for the Badgers. Michigan is 37th in offensive efficiency, flirting with the magical KenPom category of a team that can win the national title. Their scoring has come from the inside behind 19.5 PPG from Danny Wolf in the Big Ten Tournament.

DRatings (156.0) and Bart Torvik (151.0) both see a higher number of points on the board today as both teams' stars are cooking at present.

I was pretty surprised to see this line on the board.

If there's one thing Michigan doesn't do exceptionally well, it's allowing 38.2 three-point attempts (3PA) per game, which is just 156th in the country. Tonje has proven to be a sniper from deep than can make them pay.

Overall, Tonje has canned at least three triples in 11 of his last 16 games. Moreover, he's attempted 7.5 per game in this stretch. A lone head-to-head matchup with the Wolverines saw just five attempts, but he canned three of them.

Not only has Tonje nailed at least four in both tournament games so far as the chips will be down on Sunday, but UM isn't even special defending the perimeter. This correlates well with the over.

I don't know how the aforementioned Wolf will make his presence felt in the finale, but he should in some fashion.

The Michigan center dubbed "Baby Jokic" is looking like a miniature Nikola Jokic in terms of his ability to stuff the stat sheet -- and hit the over on this prop. He's averaged 37.0 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in the Big Ten Tournament so far.

I'm not surprised to see Wolf step beyond a 24.1% usage rate (second among starters) as the stakes increase.

If there's something Wisconsin doesn't do well, it's secure offensive rebounds. Bart Torvik ranks them 241st nationally in o-boards per game (27.8). Wolf's team-best 26.5% defensive rebounding rate leaves him as the primary option -- by a mile -- to secure missed shots. UM's next-highest mark among full-time players is 17.7%.

I added assists for a better line when he's averaging 5.0 per game in the tournament -- and I'm expecting plenty of double teams his way from Sconny.

He posted 32 PRA in these clubs' head-to-head matchup back in December, too.

