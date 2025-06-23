3 Best Bets to Win the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Final

It was even easier in 2025.

The Florida Panthers won a second consecutive Stanley Cup in fewer games (six) than 2024 required, and it begs the question if Florida can three-peat. Well, five NHL franchises have actually accomplished that feat, which came last in 1980 through 1983 via the New York Islanders.

In a modern era of parity, I just can't buy it. The Panthers have extreme free agent situations to sort through by way of Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett, who seem to be looking to potentially take less and stay.

Florida's title this year came by way of adding Marchand and Seth Jones to an existing contender. With that said, who among this year's best contenders has the flexibility to add themselves?

That'll be my strategy to targeting FanDuel Sportsbook's Stanley Cup odds. Here are my best three bets in the market.

Note: All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

2025-26 Stanley Cup Best Bets and Futures

The Panthers dispatched the Carolina Hurricanes in five games this year. How is Carolina favored to beat them in 2025-26?

Well, Florida's projected decline will be met with arguably the most flexibility of a team that was in contention to win the Cup this year. The Canes' $26.7 million in cap space is fourth-most in the entire NHL heading into July 1st's free agency period, per Puckpedia.

This is an insane class headlined by Mitchell Marner, Brock Boeser, and Sam Bennett. Any could bring to the table what Carolina had in mind for Mikko Rantanen, who was acquired and subsequently dealt after Rantanen refused a long-term deal. That worked out okay to pick up the cap space in addition to winger Logan Stankoven.

Frankly, my biggest question mark for Carolina is -- finally -- addressing the goaltending situation that hasn't been fixed since franchise cornerstone Cam Ward was the most famous "Cam Ward" in sports. In terms of goals saved above expectation (GSAx), both Frederik Andersen (-0.67 GSAx) and Pyotr Kochetkov (-4.77 GSAx) failed to get it done in 69 combined appearances.

With resources to add to the team's immense talent, Raleigh's own could be a force next season.

If the Los Angeles Kings feel old to you, it's probably just the ageless duo of Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, who are both expected back on team-friendly deals.

Otherwise, this is a young group that keeps building. L.A. was fourth in the entire league in expected-goals-for rate (53.7%) on the back Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Quinton Byfield -- all of whom sit south of 29 years old.

Moreover, the Kings enter July with $21.7 million in cap space. Needing a true successor for Doughty, they'd be an ideal spot for Ekblad, whose mean streak would fit right in with L.A.'s gritty identity. The team seems to have found its goaltender in the form of Darcy Kuemper, a former champion with the Colorado Avalanche who ranked fourth in hockey in GSAx last season (29.45).

L.A. ran into the Edmonton Oilers (again) in the first round but, this time, took a 2-0 series lead with two home wins. While they gave away Game 5 and failed to win in Alberta, it was a show of strength from an improving, young squad. They'll be aided by the fact that Edmonton, with the sport's second-oldest average age (30.6), will need a miniature reboot around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

We all love a longshot. This one seems too long -- as unlikely as it might be.

Just over 24 months ago, the Boston Bruins set the NHL record for wins and points in a season. The proud franchise is now picking inside the top 10 (7th) of this week's 2025 NHL Draft for the first time since 2011.

As a surprise to no one, the Joe Sacco era was a disaster in Boston. Sacco's 130-134-30 record with the Avalanche didn't translate to success in Beantown, but the team has now hired a new head coach in the form of Marco Sturm, a former forward with the Bruins himself.

David Pastrnak is still an elite goal-scoring talent on a team that still returns Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, and Charlie McAvoy from that record-setting crew. This season was a disaster for Jeremy Swayman (-6.47 GSAx), but previous consecutive campaigns in the top five of GSAx inspire hope he can return to the game's elite goaltenders.

In addition to the No. 7 overall pick, Boston also has the fifth-most projected cap space ($26.3 million) in the NHL. I'd rather support them in a total points or divisional market, but this number around perennial tanking squads and underperformers is flat disrespectful.

