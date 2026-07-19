3 Best Bets for the World Cup Final: Spain vs Argentina Picks & Prediction

Every World Cup final produces a flood of betting content, and most of it lists the same five or six markets without ever explaining why they're there. This isn't that. Below are three specific bets, each argued out in full, and each one picked for a genuinely different reason — one about the shape of the whole match, one about a single player's importance, and one about where the price is simply better than it should be.

1. Spain To Lift the Cup — -156

Start with the obvious one, because it's obvious for good reason. Spain has not trailed for a single minute across this entire World Cup — not in the group stage, not in four knockout matches, not even for a stretch of a half. That's not a stat you find attached to most finalists, let alone one that then went on to shut out a Kylian Mbappé-led France attack 2-0 in the semifinal, limiting them to just 0.31 expected goals in the process. A -156 price implies roughly a 60% win probability once the bookmaker's margin is stripped out, which is a healthy but not overwhelming favorite for a team that's been this dominant. Argentina has proven all tournament it can find a way through adversity, so this isn't a bet on Spain cruising — it's a bet on Spain's structure and depth eventually being the difference, however messy the path there gets. This bet covers regulation, extra time, and penalties, so a Spain win at any point in the match settles it.

2. Messi To Score or Assist — -130

This is a different kind of bet than a straight anytime-goalscorer play, and it's the more defensible one. "To Score or Assist" widens the net from pure finishing to overall attacking involvement — which matters here because Messi's value to Argentina has never been about goals alone. He's been directly responsible for a huge share of Argentina's output all tournament, whether that's a finish himself or a pass that unlocks Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez. A -130 price is short, but it should be: it's essentially asking whether the most important attacking player in the match will matter in the match, against a defense that, for all its excellence, has never had to deal with a player quite like this one. If Spain's defensive discipline holds and denies him a clean shooting chance, this bet still cashes on a well-placed pass. That flexibility is exactly why it's a stronger single-game prop than betting on the finish alone.

3. Correct Score: Draw, 1-1 — +450

Here's the value play, and it's hiding in plain sight. Look at the correct-score grid for this match and something jumps out: a 1-1 draw is priced shorter than any outright win for either team — shorter than Spain winning 1-0, shorter than Spain winning 2-1, shorter than anything with Argentina's name in front. That's the market quietly admitting something the moneyline doesn't say out loud: this is expected to be tight. It fits both teams' actual patterns, too. Spain has ground out a string of 1-goal knockout wins rather than blowouts, and Argentina's whole tournament has been built on matching goals rather than getting run over. A +450 payout on the single most backed exact scoreline in the entire market is the kind of number that's easy to scroll past and easy to regret not taking.

The Common Thread None of these three bets is really about doubting Spain. They're about respecting exactly how much of Argentina's chance runs through one player, and how often a final between two well-matched sides settles into something closer than the pregame favorite tag suggests.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup Final

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Odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change before kickoff. Spain to lift the Cup (covers regulation, extra time and penalties): -156. Lionel Messi to score or assist (90 minutes): -130. Correct score, 1-1 draw (90 minutes): +450. Match details: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff today, 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX and Telemundo. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to wager.