3 Best Bets for College Football Week 11

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Week 11's slate is boosted by a pair of must-see matchups in the SEC. We also have a fair share of intriguing clashes across the entire Power Four.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 11 Betting Picks

No. 4 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Shootouts and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Miami is involved in yet another game with a total of 60-plus points as Saturday's contest against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets carries a 63.5-point over/under, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Considering Georgia Tech ranks 58th in EPA allowed per play and 92nd in EPA allowed per drop back, the Canes' total is a great target. Miami logs 46.4 points per game (the most), 7.5 yards per play (the most), and 9.7 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most).

Miami (FL) Alternate Total Over (39.5) More odds in Sportsbook

This is an offense fueled by quarterback Cam Ward, who carries the shortest Heisman Trophy odds (+185) and is the second-best 2025 NFL draft prospect -- per NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

Ward is averaging 349.6 passing yards and 3.2 passing touchdowns per game. Pit a quarterback of this caliber against a bad passing defense, and you're cooking with gas. The Yellow Jackets give up 7.3 yards per passing attempt (top 52%) and 228.1 passing yards per game (bottom 49%).

Georgia Tech has faced only two offenses in the top 25 of EPA per drop back, and each offense logged 31 points while averaging a combined 325.0 passing yards per game and 10.0 yards per passing attempt.

The Hurricanes' team total is 37.5 points with the over sitting at -136. I'm looking for a bit more as the alternate line for over 39.5 points is +108. This is simply asking Miami to hit its average, and the Canes have surpassed 50 points in two of their last three. College Football Nerds' projection model has Miami logging 44 points in this matchup.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

It's been far from smooth sledding for the Mississippi Rebels. This squad entered the season as one of the favorites to win the national championship, yet here it stands with two losses and +160 College Football Playoff odds.

After sustaining two losses from Week 5 to Week 7, Ole Miss is starting to find its footing. Following a meh 26-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Rebels blew the doors off the Arkansas Razorbacks (63-31) as eight-point favorites in Week 10. Mississippi did this without one of the nation's top receivers -- Tre Harris (lower body injury) -- but wideout Jordan Watkins stepped up with an absurd 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the win.

The Rebels are going into their biggest game of the season. If they fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, any playoff hopes are surely over. The Bulldogs surged back into the national title picture following a 30-15 win over the Texas Longhorns in Week 7, and they now hold the second-shortest odds to win the national championship (+350).

However, Georgia's 34-20 win over the Florida Gators last week doesn't bode much confidence. The defense dominated, allowing only 3.4 yards per play. However, turnovers continued to be a major issue, with quarterback Carson Beck throwing three interceptions for the second consecutive game.

Ole Miss' defense already has a nose for the ball, forcing 1.8 takeaways per game (top 24%). The Rebels' run defense is giving up only 2.4 yards per carry (the fewest) and the second-fewest EPA per rushing attempt. During the Bulldogs' four-game winning streak, they've totaled at least 140 rushing yards in three of four games. Georgia has the 7th-highest EPA per carry, compared to the 19th-highest EPA per drop back.

Not only is Mississippi perhaps the most suited team in the nation to take away the Bulldogs' run game, it also has the ability to take advantage of Beck's turnover woes. What happened the last time Georgia was under 100 rushing yards? It lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5.

Moneyline Ole Miss More odds in Sportsbook

Adding to the worry, the Dawgs' top running back Trevor Etienne left Week 10's game due to a rib injury. Plus, backup running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson have been out from injuries. With each player's status up in the air, there's not a lot of positivity surrounding this run game.

Shifting to the other side of the ball, the Dawgs allow the 7th-fewest EPA per carry and 15th-fewest EPA per drop back. Ole Miss boasts the fourth-most EPA per drop back and racked up 562 passing yards and 16.5 yards per passing attempt in Week 10. Georgia has seen two passing attacks in the top 10 of EPA per drop back. Texas stumbled with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt, and Alabama logged 11.3 yards per passing attempt.

This Bulldogs' secondary is still capable of being vulnerable, and I'd lean with the Rebels finding success since they will be the most efficient passing game the Dawgs have seen up to this point.

If Harris returns from injury for Ole Miss, this moneyline only gets more and more enticing. numberFire's college football projections have the Rebels winning, 31.6-29.3, while College Football Nerds forecast a 20.9-18.1 score in favor of Ole Miss. These models are typically under the impression of the two facing off on a neutral field; my confidence only goes up with the Rebels carrying the home advantage in this one.

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 LSU Tigers

The Alabama Crimson Tide are fresh off a standout 34-point win over the Missouri Tigers. Still, the Tide have been inconsistent with a 2-2 record of their last four games. After losing its last two road games, Alabama is tasked with playing in one of the most daunting atmospheres in sports -- Death Valley at night.

Considering the Crimson Tide's struggles on the road, their 30.5-point total against the LSU Tigers feels too high for my liking. With each offense logging over 30.0 points per game (PPG), many expect a positive scoring environment as the 58.5-point total suggests.

Alabama Total Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

First off, the pace of this game is shaping up to be slower than expected. Each team is among the top 45% for the most seconds per play. Bama is also in the top 34% of run-play rate, which should help burn the clock.

While LSU allowed more than 200 rushing yards in its previous game against Texas A&M Aggies, the Aggies' 38-point output from that game is deceiving as A&M was given a ton of short fields thanks to three takeaways. With seven picks over his last four games, Garrett Nussmeier has major turnover issues. Plus, the Tide are in the top 4% with 2.3 takeaways per contest.

However, there's a chance this turnover battle stays close as Alabama has produced two turnovers in back-to-back road games. The Tigers are in the top 31% with 1.6 takeaways per contest.

I'm not too worried about the turnover battle leading to a high point total for the Crimson Tide, especially when LSU has allowed 30 points only once over its last five games.

numberFire's game projections have Alabama scoring 29.5 points while College Football Nerds is suggesting a 29.4-point total for the Tide.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.