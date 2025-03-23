3 Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday's Women's College Basketball Tournament Games

The second round of the 2025 women's college basketball tournament tips off on Sunday.

Sunday's slate features championship contenders and a key revenge game that could get dicey. Which lines stand out for today?

Here are the bets that stand out most in FanDuel Sportsbook's women's college basketball betting odds.

Women's College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Kentucky and Kansas State will meet up in the second round for a 4-versus-5 matchup, and the higher seed is an underdog on their own home court.

UK kept everyone on their toes on Friday. They led Liberty by 15 points halfway through the fourth quarter but allowed the 13 seed crawl back into the contest, eventually prevailing with a measly 79-78 victory.

Kentucky is now on the hot seat against a Kansas State group that looked the part in their first-round game, outdoing Fairfield by a stunning 44 points and holding them to 10 or less points in three out of four quarters. However, I think the market may have overreacted to Kentucky's first-round struggles, and we can take advantage of that by betting their moneyline at +120 odds.

Kentucky fares 11th on BartTorvik's power ratings and Kansas State is just a hair behind them at 12th. Not only are they rated slightly higher than Kansas State, but they get to play this one at their home venue in Lexington. Kentucky went 15-2 at home this season with the only losses coming against Texas (one seed) and LSU (three seed). On top of that, they will have the best player on the court, Georgia Amoore.

Amoore scored 34 points on 12 for 24 shooting in the first round. Her most recent home game before that one came in a win over Tennessee where she added 18 points on similar 50.0% shooting efficiency.

I think this should be closer to a pick 'em knowing that Kentucky would have likely been favored had they shown a tad more resilience in the first round.

Louisville vs. TCU

We are nearly one year removed from being robbed of a highly-anticipated Hailey Van Lith vs. Louisville tournament game. We'll finally get just that on Sunday when the TCU Horned Frogs host the Cardinals.

Van Lith spent three seasons with Louisville before transferring to LSU to form a super team. The super-senior is now on a similarly powerful TCU team, and revenge will be top of mind for both groups today.

TCU holds the fifth-best adjusted offense in the nation and is favored by 13.5 points, but I'm taking Louisville to cover in a game that's shaping up to be a barnburner.

The Cardinals (25th) come in with a better defense than the Horned Frogs (31st), which should serve Louisville well as they look to keep this one close. Olivia Cochran pulls down 2.1 offensive boards per game on a Louisville teams that ranks 18th in offensive rebounding rate (TCU ranks just 80th). Cochran could help level the playing field against TCU's 6'7" center Sedona Prince.

As for Van Lith, she'll go up against her former head coach Jeff Walz who knows a bit or two about her game. The pressure will be on for both sides but expect Louisville to play grittier-than-ever with a chance to pull off an upset as massive as this one. Torvik has the Frogs winning this one by just 10 points.

Indiana vs. South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks are already showing why they are the favorite to repeat this season.

A first-round game against Tennessee Tech ended with a preposterous 108-48 final score. 60-point victories won't be easy to come by against a more talented Indiana Hoosiers group, but we can still look for the Gamecocks to win with conviction.

Indiana lacks the size and strength necessary to keep up with South Carolina. The Hoosiers rank outside the top-35 of adjusted offense and defense, which should allow Chloe Kitts and company to feast. South Carolina's starters have hardly had to play full games this season all played less than 20 minutes in the first round. Now that they're on to the Round of 32, we should expect it to be all systems go as they look to pave an easy path to the regional finals.

Perhaps most concerning, the Hoosiers have the worst offensive rebounding rate among all teams in this tournament. They're undermanned in every key metric and might not have the means to avoid a typical blowout at the hands of Dawn Staley and company.

