FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Guide to UCLA vs UConn College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Guide to UCLA vs UConn College Basketball

UCLA vs. UConn Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with a compelling Round of 32 matchup between UCLA (7) and UConn (2), featuring one of the lowest totals on the slate and a tightly lined spread.

With UConn favored by just over a possession, this game presents strong value across underdog betting, totals, and player scoring props tied to usage and pace.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for UCLA vs. UConn.

UCLA vs. Connecticut Odds

  • Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: UCLA +172 / UConn -210
  • Total: 136.5

Betting Preview

This matchup is defined by tempo and defensive structure:

  • UCLA: Slower pace, half-court offense, defensive discipline
  • UConn: Balanced scoring, physicality, efficient half-court execution

With a low total, every possession carries more weight — increasing the value of underdogs and efficiency-based props.

3 Best Bets for Connecticut vs UCLA

Best Bet #1: UCLA +4.5 (-110)

This is a strong underdog spot in a low-possession game.

Why UCLA can cover:

  • Slower pace reduces total possessions and scoring runs
  • Strong guard play from Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark
  • UConn’s advantage is real, but margin becomes harder to extend

In lower-total games, spreads become more valuable — making UCLA a strong play.

Best Bet: UCLA +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCLA
@
Connecticut
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Under 136.5 (-115)

This is one of the clearest totals on the board.

Why the under stands out:

  • Both teams prefer half-court offense
  • UCLA’s pace naturally slows games down
  • Tournament pressure typically reduces efficiency

This game projects as a grind-it-out, possession-heavy matchup.

Best Bet: Under 136.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCLA
@
Connecticut
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: UConn Moneyline (-210) — Parlay Anchor

While UCLA can cover, UConn still has the edge to win.

Why UConn advances:

  • More balanced offensive attack
  • Interior presence with Tarris Reed
  • Ability to execute late

Best Bet: UConn Moneyline (-210)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCLA
@
Connecticut
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props for UConn vs UCLA

Donovan Dent (UCLA) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary ball-handler and scoring option
  • High usage in a competitive game
  • Will be relied on to create offense late

In slower games, top guards often carry more of the scoring burden.

Best Bet: Dent Over Points

Donovan Dent (UCL) - Total Points

Donovan Dent (UCL) Over
@
Donovan Dent (UCL) Under
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Solo Ball (UConn) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • One of UConn’s top scoring options
  • Plays heavy minutes in competitive games
  • Strong role in half-court offense

With UCLA focusing defensively elsewhere, Ball should see scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Ball Over Points

Solo Ball (CONN) - Total Points

Solo Ball (CONN) Over
@
Solo Ball (CONN) Under
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Alex Karaban (UConn) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Versatile scoring role in UConn’s offense
  • Benefits from defensive attention on guards
  • Opportunity to score inside and out

If UConn performs offensively, Karaban should contribute significantly.

Best Bet: Karaban Over Points

Alex Karaban (CONN) - Total Points

Alex Karaban (CONN) Over
@
Alex Karaban (CONN) Under
Mar 23 1:05am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Idea for UConn vs UCLA

  • UCLA +4.5 (-110)
  • Under 136.5 (-115)
  • Donovan Dent Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, lower-scoring game script.

Final Betting Thoughts

This is one of the most tempo-driven matchups on the slate, offering strong value across:

  • Underdog spreads
  • Lower totals
  • High-usage player props

Best Bets Recap

  • UCLA +4.5 (-110)
  • Under 136.5 (-115)
  • UConn Moneyline (-210)

Best Player Props Recap

  • Donovan Dent Over Points
  • Solo Ball Over Points
  • Alex Karaban Over Points

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup