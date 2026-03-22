3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Guide to UCLA vs UConn College Basketball

UCLA vs. UConn Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with a compelling Round of 32 matchup between UCLA (7) and UConn (2), featuring one of the lowest totals on the slate and a tightly lined spread.

With UConn favored by just over a possession, this game presents strong value across underdog betting, totals, and player scoring props tied to usage and pace.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for UCLA vs. UConn.

UCLA vs. Connecticut Odds

Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110)

UConn -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: UCLA +172 / UConn -210

UCLA +172 / UConn -210 Total: 136.5

Betting Preview

This matchup is defined by tempo and defensive structure:

UCLA: Slower pace, half-court offense, defensive discipline

Slower pace, half-court offense, defensive discipline UConn: Balanced scoring, physicality, efficient half-court execution

With a low total, every possession carries more weight — increasing the value of underdogs and efficiency-based props.

3 Best Bets for Connecticut vs UCLA

Best Bet #1: UCLA +4.5 (-110)

This is a strong underdog spot in a low-possession game.

Why UCLA can cover:

Slower pace reduces total possessions and scoring runs

Strong guard play from Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark

UConn’s advantage is real, but margin becomes harder to extend

In lower-total games, spreads become more valuable — making UCLA a strong play.

Best Bet: UCLA +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Connecticut Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Under 136.5 (-115)

This is one of the clearest totals on the board.

Why the under stands out:

Both teams prefer half-court offense

UCLA’s pace naturally slows games down

Tournament pressure typically reduces efficiency

This game projects as a grind-it-out, possession-heavy matchup.

Best Bet: Under 136.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Connecticut Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: UConn Moneyline (-210) — Parlay Anchor

While UCLA can cover, UConn still has the edge to win.

Why UConn advances:

More balanced offensive attack

Interior presence with Tarris Reed

Ability to execute late

Best Bet: UConn Moneyline (-210)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Connecticut Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props for UConn vs UCLA

Donovan Dent (UCLA) — Over Points

Why this works:

Primary ball-handler and scoring option

High usage in a competitive game

Will be relied on to create offense late

In slower games, top guards often carry more of the scoring burden.

Best Bet: Dent Over Points

Donovan Dent (UCL) - Total Points Donovan Dent (UCL) Over @ Donovan Dent (UCL) Under Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Solo Ball (UConn) — Over Points

Why this works:

One of UConn’s top scoring options

Plays heavy minutes in competitive games

Strong role in half-court offense

With UCLA focusing defensively elsewhere, Ball should see scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Ball Over Points

Solo Ball (CONN) - Total Points Solo Ball (CONN) Over @ Solo Ball (CONN) Under Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alex Karaban (UConn) — Over Points

Why this works:

Versatile scoring role in UConn’s offense

Benefits from defensive attention on guards

Opportunity to score inside and out

If UConn performs offensively, Karaban should contribute significantly.

Best Bet: Karaban Over Points

Alex Karaban (CONN) - Total Points Alex Karaban (CONN) Over @ Alex Karaban (CONN) Under Mar 23 1:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Idea for UConn vs UCLA

UCLA +4.5 (-110)

Under 136.5 (-115)

Donovan Dent Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, lower-scoring game script.

Final Betting Thoughts

This is one of the most tempo-driven matchups on the slate, offering strong value across:

Underdog spreads

Lower totals

High-usage player props

Best Bets Recap

UCLA +4.5 (-110)

Under 136.5 (-115)

UConn Moneyline (-210)

Best Player Props Recap