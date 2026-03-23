3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Advice Texas Tech vs Alabama College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Alabama Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with one of the highest-scoring matchups on the slate as Texas Tech (5) faces Alabama (4).

With a near pick’em spread and one of the highest totals of the day, this game presents strong value across sides, totals, and player scoring props tied to pace and usage.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Texas Tech vs. Alabama.

Texas Tech vs. Alabama Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) Moneyline: Texas Tech -104 / Alabama -115

Texas Tech -104 / Alabama -115 Total: 164.5

Betting Preview

This matchup is driven by tempo and shot volume:

Alabama: Fast pace, high scoring, perimeter-driven offense

Fast pace, high scoring, perimeter-driven offense Texas Tech: More structured offense with better defensive control

The extremely high total (164.5) signals a fast-paced game with increased possessions, which impacts both spreads and player props.

3 Best Bets for Texas Tech vs Alabama:

Best Bet #1: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

This is a near coin-flip game where Texas Tech offers value at plus money.

Why Texas Tech has the edge:

More structured offensive approach

Better defensive discipline

Alabama dealing with multiple injuries

In a tight matchup, the more controlled team often has the advantage late.

Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas Tech @ Alabama Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Under 164.5 (-110)

This is one of the highest totals on the board — and a prime spot to fade.

Why the under stands out:

Tournament games rarely sustain extreme pace for a full 40 minutes

Texas Tech can slow tempo in key stretches

Alabama’s injuries may impact offensive consistency

Even in fast games, totals this high leave little margin for error.

Best Bet: Under 164.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas Tech @ Alabama Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Alabama Team Total Over (Lean)

Despite the under lean on the full game, Alabama should still score.

Why Alabama scores:

Fast-paced offensive system

High shot volume

Aggressive perimeter scoring

Lean: Alabama Team Total Over

Alabama Total Points Over @ Under Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props for Bama vs Texas Tech:

Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech) — Over Points

Why this works:

Primary scoring option in Texas Tech’s backcourt

High usage in competitive games

Benefits from increased possessions

Petty should be heavily involved offensively throughout.

Best Bet: Petty Over Points

Jaylen Petty (TTU) - Total Points Jaylen Petty (TTU) Over @ Jaylen Petty (TTU) Under Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

L. Philon (Alabama) — Over Points

Why this works:

Key scoring role with multiple injuries on the roster

Increased usage due to roster absences

Fast-paced game environment

Philon should see elevated shot volume in this matchup.

Best Bet: Philon Over Points

Labaron Philon Jr. (ALA) - Total Points Labaron Philon Jr. (ALA) Over @ Labaron Philon Jr. (ALA) Under Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

D. Atwell (Texas Tech) — Over Points

Why this works:

Secondary scoring option with consistent minutes

Benefits from defensive attention on primary scorers

Opportunity to score in transition and spot-up situations

In a high-total game, secondary scorers often provide value.

Best Bet: Atwell Over Points

Donovan Atwell (TTU) - Total Points Donovan Atwell (TTU) Over @ Donovan Atwell (TTU) Under Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Idea for Texas Tech vs Alabama

Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Under 164.5 (-110)

Jaylen Petty Over Points

This aligns with a competitive game that doesn’t fully reach the inflated total.

Final Betting Thoughts

This is one of the most tempo-driven and volatile matchups on the slate, offering value across:

Tight spreads

Inflated totals

High-usage player props

Best Bets Recap

Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Under 164.5 (-110)

Best Player Props Recap