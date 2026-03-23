3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Advice Texas Tech vs Alabama College Basketball
Texas Tech vs. Alabama Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness
The NCAA Tournament continues with one of the highest-scoring matchups on the slate as Texas Tech (5) faces Alabama (4).
With a near pick’em spread and one of the highest totals of the day, this game presents strong value across sides, totals, and player scoring props tied to pace and usage.
Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Texas Tech vs. Alabama.
Texas Tech vs. Alabama Odds
- Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
- Moneyline: Texas Tech -104 / Alabama -115
- Total: 164.5
Betting Preview
This matchup is driven by tempo and shot volume:
- Alabama: Fast pace, high scoring, perimeter-driven offense
- Texas Tech: More structured offense with better defensive control
The extremely high total (164.5) signals a fast-paced game with increased possessions, which impacts both spreads and player props.
3 Best Bets for Texas Tech vs Alabama:
Best Bet #1: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
This is a near coin-flip game where Texas Tech offers value at plus money.
Why Texas Tech has the edge:
- More structured offensive approach
- Better defensive discipline
- Alabama dealing with multiple injuries
In a tight matchup, the more controlled team often has the advantage late.
Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Under 164.5 (-110)
This is one of the highest totals on the board — and a prime spot to fade.
Why the under stands out:
- Tournament games rarely sustain extreme pace for a full 40 minutes
- Texas Tech can slow tempo in key stretches
- Alabama’s injuries may impact offensive consistency
Even in fast games, totals this high leave little margin for error.
Best Bet: Under 164.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Alabama Team Total Over (Lean)
Despite the under lean on the full game, Alabama should still score.
Why Alabama scores:
- Fast-paced offensive system
- High shot volume
- Aggressive perimeter scoring
Lean: Alabama Team Total Over
Alabama Total Points
Best Player Props for Bama vs Texas Tech:
Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Primary scoring option in Texas Tech’s backcourt
- High usage in competitive games
- Benefits from increased possessions
Petty should be heavily involved offensively throughout.
Best Bet: Petty Over Points
Jaylen Petty (TTU) - Total Points
L. Philon (Alabama) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Key scoring role with multiple injuries on the roster
- Increased usage due to roster absences
- Fast-paced game environment
Philon should see elevated shot volume in this matchup.
Best Bet: Philon Over Points
Labaron Philon Jr. (ALA) - Total Points
D. Atwell (Texas Tech) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Secondary scoring option with consistent minutes
- Benefits from defensive attention on primary scorers
- Opportunity to score in transition and spot-up situations
In a high-total game, secondary scorers often provide value.
Best Bet: Atwell Over Points
Donovan Atwell (TTU) - Total Points
Same Game Parlay Idea for Texas Tech vs Alabama
- Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
- Under 164.5 (-110)
- Jaylen Petty Over Points
This aligns with a competitive game that doesn’t fully reach the inflated total.
Final Betting Thoughts
This is one of the most tempo-driven and volatile matchups on the slate, offering value across:
- Tight spreads
- Inflated totals
- High-usage player props
Best Bets Recap
- Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
- Under 164.5 (-110)
Best Player Props Recap
- Jaylen Petty Over Points
- L. Philon Over Points
- D. Atwell Over Points