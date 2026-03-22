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NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Advice for Utah State vs Arizona College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Advice for Utah State vs Arizona College Basketball

Utah State vs. Arizona Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with a matchup between Utah State (9) and Arizona (1), as the Wildcats look to advance while Utah State aims to keep its run alive.

With Arizona favored by double digits and one of the higher totals on the slate, this game presents value across spread betting and player scoring props tied to pace and usage.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Utah State vs. Arizona.

Utah State vs. Arizona Odds

  • Spread: Arizona -12.5 (-102)
  • Moneyline: Utah State +580 / Arizona -950
  • Total: 154.5

Betting Preview

This matchup is driven by tempo and offensive efficiency:

  • Arizona: Fast pace, depth, and scoring balance
  • Utah State: Efficient offense centered around key scorers

The elevated total (154.5) suggests a high-possession game, which increases both scoring and variance.

3 Best Bets for Arizona vs Utah State:

Best Bet #1: Utah State +12.5 (-120)

This is a strong underdog spot given the pace and total.

Why Utah State can cover:

  • High total increases variance and scoring opportunities
  • Offense led by Mason Falslev can keep pace
  • Double-digit spreads are harder to cover in fast-paced games

Even if Arizona controls the game, Utah State has enough offense to stay within range.

Best Bet: Utah State +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
Arizona
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Over 154.5 (-105)

This is one of the highest totals on the slate — and for good reason.

Why the over makes sense:

  • Arizona plays at a fast tempo
  • Utah State is efficient offensively
  • More possessions = more scoring opportunities

If both teams play to their identity, this game can push into the 150s or higher.

Best Bet: Over 154.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
Arizona
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Arizona Team Total Over (Lean)

Arizona’s offensive profile is one of the strongest in the field.

Why Arizona scores:

  • Balanced scoring across multiple starters
  • Transition opportunities in a fast-paced game
  • Efficient shot selection

Lean: Arizona Team Total Over

Arizona Total Points

Over
@
Under
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props Betting Advice:

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary offensive focal point
  • High usage regardless of opponent
  • Underdog script → increased shot volume

Falslev is likely to carry Utah State’s scoring load.

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Mason Falslev (USU) - Total Points

Mason Falslev (USU) Over
@
Mason Falslev (USU) Under
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

J. Bradley (Arizona) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Lead guard in a fast-paced offense
  • Benefits from increased possessions
  • Opportunity for transition scoring

With Arizona pushing tempo, Bradley should see strong scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Bradley Over Points

Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) - Total Points

Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Over
@
Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Under
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

B. Burries (Arizona) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Key perimeter scoring option
  • Benefits from defensive attention on other starters
  • High-efficiency scoring opportunities

If Arizona scores at expected levels, Burries should be a contributor.

Best Bet: Burries Over Points

Brayden Burries (ARIZ) - Total Points

Brayden Burries (ARIZ) Over
@
Brayden Burries (ARIZ) Under
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Idea for Arizona vs Utah State

  • Utah State +12.5 (-120)
  • Over 154.5 (-105)
  • Mason Falslev Over Points

This aligns with a high-scoring, competitive game script.

Final Best Bets Thoughts

This matchup is one of the best on the slate for both totals and player props, thanks to:

  • Fast pace
  • High total
  • Clear usage roles

Best Bets Recap

  • Utah State +12.5 (-120)
  • Over 154.5 (-105)

Best Player Props Recap

  • Mason Falslev Over Points
  • J. Bradley Over Points
  • B. Burries Over Points

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