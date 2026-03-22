3 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Advice for Utah State vs Arizona College Basketball

Utah State vs. Arizona Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with a matchup between Utah State (9) and Arizona (1), as the Wildcats look to advance while Utah State aims to keep its run alive.

With Arizona favored by double digits and one of the higher totals on the slate, this game presents value across spread betting and player scoring props tied to pace and usage.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Utah State vs. Arizona.

Utah State vs. Arizona Odds

Spread: Arizona -12.5 (-102)

Arizona -12.5 (-102) Moneyline: Utah State +580 / Arizona -950

Utah State +580 / Arizona -950 Total: 154.5

Betting Preview

This matchup is driven by tempo and offensive efficiency:

Arizona: Fast pace, depth, and scoring balance

Fast pace, depth, and scoring balance Utah State: Efficient offense centered around key scorers

The elevated total (154.5) suggests a high-possession game, which increases both scoring and variance.

3 Best Bets for Arizona vs Utah State:

Best Bet #1: Utah State +12.5 (-120)

This is a strong underdog spot given the pace and total.

Why Utah State can cover:

High total increases variance and scoring opportunities

Offense led by Mason Falslev can keep pace

can keep pace Double-digit spreads are harder to cover in fast-paced games

Even if Arizona controls the game, Utah State has enough offense to stay within range.

Best Bet: Utah State +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Arizona Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Over 154.5 (-105)

This is one of the highest totals on the slate — and for good reason.

Why the over makes sense:

Arizona plays at a fast tempo

Utah State is efficient offensively

More possessions = more scoring opportunities

If both teams play to their identity, this game can push into the 150s or higher.

Best Bet: Over 154.5 (-105)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Arizona Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Arizona Team Total Over (Lean)

Arizona’s offensive profile is one of the strongest in the field.

Why Arizona scores:

Balanced scoring across multiple starters

Transition opportunities in a fast-paced game

Efficient shot selection

Lean: Arizona Team Total Over

Arizona Total Points Over @ Under Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props Betting Advice:

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

Why this works:

Primary offensive focal point

High usage regardless of opponent

Underdog script → increased shot volume

Falslev is likely to carry Utah State’s scoring load.

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Mason Falslev (USU) - Total Points Mason Falslev (USU) Over @ Mason Falslev (USU) Under Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

J. Bradley (Arizona) — Over Points

Why this works:

Lead guard in a fast-paced offense

Benefits from increased possessions

Opportunity for transition scoring

With Arizona pushing tempo, Bradley should see strong scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Bradley Over Points

Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) - Total Points Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Over @ Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Under Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

B. Burries (Arizona) — Over Points

Why this works:

Key perimeter scoring option

Benefits from defensive attention on other starters

High-efficiency scoring opportunities

If Arizona scores at expected levels, Burries should be a contributor.

Best Bet: Burries Over Points

Brayden Burries (ARIZ) - Total Points Brayden Burries (ARIZ) Over @ Brayden Burries (ARIZ) Under Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Idea for Arizona vs Utah State

Utah State +12.5 (-120)

Over 154.5 (-105)

Mason Falslev Over Points

This aligns with a high-scoring, competitive game script.

Final Best Bets Thoughts

This matchup is one of the best on the slate for both totals and player props, thanks to:

Fast pace

High total

Clear usage roles

Best Bets Recap

Utah State +12.5 (-120)

Over 154.5 (-105)

Best Player Props Recap