Guardians vs. Reds Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for July 27, 2026

Reds vs. Guardians Picks in Summary

Reds -1.5 (+122)

JJ Bleday 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-120)

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today for this matchup?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks: Reds vs Guardians Today

Run Line Cincinnati Reds Jul 27 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Chase Burns going tonight, the Cincinnati Reds are in a good spot to notch a comfortable win today over the Cleveland Guardians.

Burns has been outstanding this season, pitching to a 3.59 SIERA and 28.6% strikeout rate. He’s managed to conquer Great American Ball Park, letting up a meager .280 wOBA at home in 2026.

He’s been in an unreal groove, too, showing elite consistency by allowing more than two earned runs in an outing just twice over his past 16 starts — a span in which he owns a 2.27 ERA and 29.2% K rate. Burns should be able to keep it going against a Cleveland offense that is 23rd in wOBA over the last 30 days (.305) with the sixth-highest K rate in that time (24.4%).

Slade Cecconi is going for the Guards, and he’s nowhere near Burns’ level, with Cecconi sporting a 4.52 SIERA and 18.0% K rate. That gives Cincy a massive edge on the bump, and I think that’ll be enough to propel the Reds to a multi-run win.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs JJ Bleday -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

I wrote this up as one of my favorite MLB prop bets for today, and I’ll run through it again here.

As we just touched on, Cecconi isn’t setting the world on fire for Cleveland. Lefty bats have put together a 39.2% hard-hit rate against him, and he’s really struggling of late, letting up a .433 wOBA in July. That puts the Reds’ offense in a sublime spot, especially at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, and it leads me to this prop bet.

Bleday is posting career-best numbers this season, and a lot of it has to do with how good he’s been at home, with Bleday boasting a .416 wOBA at Great American Ball Park. That’s helped him generate a career-high .362 expected wOBA overall.

On a night when the Reds are listed at -104 odds to score over 4.5 runs, Bleday — who will likely hit third — has a few viable paths to cashing this prop.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.