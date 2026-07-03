WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Friday, July 3, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces return home looking to bounce back after falling in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, and this matchup presents a favorable opportunity against a Chicago team that has struggled defensively throughout the season. Las Vegas has already defeated the Sky once this year and continues to rank among the WNBA's top offenses.

Chicago has had difficulty containing opposing guards and limiting efficient scoring, while the Aces have the offensive depth to capitalize. If Las Vegas establishes the pace early, it has a strong chance to pull away in the second half and cover the double-digit spread.

Jackie Young has been one of the hottest scorers in the WNBA entering Friday's matchup. She erupted for 31 points in the Commissioner's Cup Championship and has consistently taken on a larger offensive role, particularly when Las Vegas needs perimeter scoring.

Chicago has struggled to defend dynamic guards, and Young's ability to create her own shot makes this an appealing matchup. While scoring 25-plus points is certainly a higher-risk wager, the +305 odds offer some value for a player capable of taking over offensively.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty

Friday's marquee matchup features two of the WNBA's best teams, but Minnesota has been the more consistent club throughout the regular season. The Lynx enter the game with the league's best record at 15-4, while New York sits at 12-8 despite its Commissioner's Cup victory earlier this week. It's also worth noting that the Commissioner's Cup championship game does not count toward the regular-season standings. Regardless, Minnesota remains the team to beat entering Friday's slate.

The Liberty are certainly capable of winning at home, but Minnesota has consistently found ways to close out tight games thanks to its balanced offense and physical defense.

At -132, the Lynx are still worth backing to continue their impressive regular-season run.

Minnesota enters Friday with the WNBA's No. 1 defensive rating while allowing the second-fewest points per game in the league this season. New York has also been effective defensively, ranking among the league leaders in opponent field goal percentage and allowing 83.6 points per game.

Although both teams are capable of scoring, each has consistently shown the ability to limit efficient offensive possessions. With the total set at 173.5, there is more room for a lower-scoring outcome than earlier in the week, making the under an attractive option.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.