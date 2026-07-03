Egypt vs. Australia Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 3)

Egypt vs Australia Picks in Summary

Correct Score: Egypt 1-0 Win (+480)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Egypt takes on Australia at 2 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Australia vs Egypt Prediction World Cup Today

This is one of the weaker Round of 32 matchups. I think we're in for a low-scoring, low-chance game. Oddsmakers do, too, as under 2.5 goals is listed at -220 odds.

While I nearly wrote up Egypt's moneyline (+145), I'm taking a bigger swing and backing Egypt to win 1-0 in the correct score market.

Australia's matches have been pretty uneventful so far as they've scored only two goals but also conceded just two goals. Egypt has been somewhat similar, scoring five goals and giving up three.

To me, the difference in this match can be the high-end talent Egypt has at the top end of the pitch -- namely Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah. I'm banking on a defensive-minded game from both sides and for one of Egypt's stars to create something for The Pharaohs.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.