World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Friday, July 3, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Mohamed Salah To Create 3 Or More Shots (+130)

Mohamed Salah To Create 4 Or More Shots (+350)

Lionel Messi To Have 3 Or More Shots On Target (-115)

COL-GHA SGP -- COL ML, Under 4.5 Goals and COL 15 Or More Total Shots (+158)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Australia vs Egypt Prediction: 1-1 Draw

A fascinating clash between two counter-attacking sides, though I expect Egypt to see more of the ball and rack up the shots.

That makes MOHAMED SALAH TO CREATE 3+ SHOTS the standout bet. Deployed as Egypt's No. 10, he's averaging 4.54 shots created per 90 and has cleared this line in all three group games.

He's creating far more than he did at AFCON (1.90) or for Liverpool last season (2.05), as a result of being deployed centrally rather than out wide. Sharing corner duties only boosts his chances.

The 4+ line also appeals, especially with Super Sub available, as this would have been covered in two of the three group games thanks to FanDuel's Super Sub.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction: 2-0 Argentina

Argentina have landed on the favorable side of the draw, and once again everything revolves around Lionel Messi.

The 39-year-old has six goals, 15 shots and nine on target in just 200 minutes, accounting for 55% of Argentina's shots and 75% of their shots on target while he's been on the pitch.

Cape Verde defend deep and concede chances to elite sides, allowing 27 shots to Spain and 17 to Uruguay.

That makes MESSI 3+ SHOTS ON TARGET. He's landed it in both full 90-minute appearances and averages 4.05 shots on target per 90 this tournament.

Him being on penalties and free-kicks, as well as a familiar Inter Miami ground, are further positives.

Colombia vs Ghana Prediction: 2-0 Colombia

Colombia have been one of the tournament's standout teams, dominating Uzbekistan, DR Congo and even Portugal despite rotating, and should WIN here.

Ghana will likely defend deep, just as they did against England, inviting pressure and shots. That suits COLOMBIA 15+ SHOTS. The South Americans have cleared this line in all three group games (15, 20 and 24 shots), averaging 19.7 per match, including 20 against a similarly defensive DR Congo. Ghana conceded 11 shots to Panama, and Colombia are a far more aggressive attacking side.

This probably won’t be a game that goes crazy for goals, so adding UNDER 4.5 GOALS boosts the odds on the Same Game Parlay nicely.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.